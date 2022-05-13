ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden State Community College reports a $9.2 million surplus in 2021

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
Gadsden State Community College (GSCC) released its 2021 annual report earlier this week, highlighting a $9.2 million surplus.

The $9,224,756 surplus was on reported income of $73,316,487, and expenses of $64,091,731. The college reported that most of its cash flow came from federal funding, which generated $29,258,673, with state appropriations adding $23,937,153.

GSCC President Dr. Kathy Murphy said the college benefited from a grant from the Educational Opportunity Center on top of the "millions" the college received in federal relief funds.

"Gadsden State students were recognized with academic awards and scholarships, including more AAMA scholarships than any other community college," she said.

Scholarships were reported among the biggest expenses the college had during the past year. The college reported spending $17,279,638 on scholarships and fellowships, directly awarding $1,532,002.

In addition, GSCC reported spending $17,419,523 on instruction, which includes the salaries paid to 570 faculty and staff members. Among GSCC employees, 36% are full-time staff members. Another 23% are full-time faculty instructors, 21% are part-time faculty and 20% are part-time staff members.

The college also reported a total enrollment of 5,743 students, with the majority of those, 3,519, being at the Wallace Drive Campus. Of those enrolled, 1,140 were awarded credentials; 457 earned an associate's degree in applied science.

The top "feeder schools' for GSCC were in Etowah County. Gadsden City High School was ranked first, followed by Southside High School, Oxford High School, Hokes Bluff High School and a tie between Etowah High School and Glencoe High School.

The college was also awarded several accreditations through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The individual programs that qualified for individual professional accreditation, approval or certification include:

  • Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
  • Auto Collision Repair
  • Automotive Service Technology
  • Carpentry
  • Child Development
  • Civil Engineering Technology
  • Diesel Technology
  • Electrical Technology
  • Electronics Engineering Technology
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Engineering Design Technology
  • Industrial Automation Technology
  • Mechanical Design Technology
  • Medical Laboratory Technology
  • Nursing Education
  • Paralegal
  • Precision Machining
  • Radiologic Technology
  • Realtime Reporting
  • Salon and Spa Management
  • Therapeutic Massage
  • Welding Technology

With the 2021 annual report, GSCC released its strategic plan for the 2022-2023 academic year.

College leaders said they will prioritize high-demand career programs, increase their marketing and communication, identify the needs of businesses and industries within their reach, and increase the conversion rate of admitted-to-enrolled students.

"I am proud of all of our accomplishments as we strive to always keep our students on a path to academic and professional success," Murphy said. "Our goal continues to be leading our students to credential completion in an effort to improve the quality of life for themselves, their families and their communities. Their successes are our successes and we celebrate them!"

To view GSCC's annual report for 2021, visit https://ww2.gadsdenstate.edu/AnnualReport2021/

