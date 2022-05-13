GBI called in after shootout between suspect, South Georgia deputies

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating a hit and run accident that left a 58-year-old man in serious condition. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 6:50 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Langdale Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that a subject had been hit by a car and was laying in the roadway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 58-year-old male in the roadway with severe injuries, to include head injuries, and was not responsive. Officers immediately began to administer first aid to the male until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital. The vehicle that had struck the male had fled the scene.

