Decatur County, GA

GBI called in after shootout between suspect, South Georgia deputies

By Matt Bruce
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
According to the state agency, the suspect shot at Decatur County deputies Tim Fowler, Vontrail Fletcher, and Roderick Murphy, the first three officers who responded to a complaint of an armed man in a trailer...

Daearl Kelly
6d ago

just don't make sense, why are they not charging attempted murder for every officer who was on scene and was shot at. make criminal pay for what they do

