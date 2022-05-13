ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP SOFTBALL: Early errors bury Venice

By Vinnie Portell
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

TARPON SPRINGS — Before the sun could set and fans could get settled in, the Venice High softball team was already watching its postseason hopes unravel at East Lake High School.

By the time Lady Indians starting pitcher Layne Preece and her defense escaped the first inning, three singles, a walk and a pair of errors had the Eagles leading, 4-0.

Venice (19-4) shut down East Lake’s offense for the rest of the game, and had its chances to score, too, but ultimately couldn’t come back from that rocky start in a 4-1 loss in the regional quarterfinals — ending the Indians’ season.

“Laynie got them to hit ground balls. They got all those runs on ground balls, and it shouldn’t happen,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “Layne was awesome tonight, and she’s been awesome all year long.

“Tonight, our defense let her down. That’s just the reality of it. We know at least three runs wouldn’t be on the board without mistakes, and who knows what happens after that?”

Preece allowed the first two runners she saw to reach base on a walk and a single before miscues mounted.

East Lake then attempted a double-steal, and Venice catcher Taylor Halback appeared to have Eagles leadoff hitter Cassidy Patterson with the throw, but the ball was dropped just before the tag could be applied.

One batter later, a ball hit to shortstop popped out of Bri Weimer’s glove as she made the transfer, and the first run scored. It didn’t get better after that, as Madison Bostak hit a single, Emma Ream laced a two-run single and Emily Boylan lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

“It’s funny because we talked yesterday about not showing up for the first inning,” East Lake coach Kristie Delk said. “We told them, ‘If you don’t show up for those first 10 or 15 minutes, you can lose the game.’ We’ve been watching a lot of college softball, and we see teams lose in the first inning, and that’s what happened with (Venice).”

Even after the four-run inning, however, Venice was never out of the game.

Though Constantino warmed up senior outfielder Micaela Hartman after the first inning, Preece settled in nicely after the first frame. The sophomore right-hander scattered two walks and four singles across the remaining five innings as she kept the Eagles in check.

Venice, however, had few chances to answer back.

Ream, East Lake’s starting pitcher, allowed six hits and hit a batter, but limited the damage in each frame.

Venice found some life in the fourth.

Hartman led off with a triple down the right-field line and scored on a squeeze bunt by Weimer to cut into the lead.

The Indians had another chance in the next inning.

With Rai Smith and Halback on base — both via singles — Hartman ripped a single up the middle, but Smith was gunned down trying to score for the final out of the inning.

“Going in to the fifth inning, Coach Davis and Coach Erb and I stood there and said, ‘This is the inning right here,” Constantino said. “’We’re gonna get the runs here. If we don’t, we’re in trouble. We have to get them now.’ We got everything we wanted out of it, we just made some mistakes.

“The base-running mistake there cost us,” he added. “I rounded Rai hard on that trying to draw a throw in centerfield, and the whole time she was rounding the bag I was calling, ‘Back, back, back,’ and she went through it. That’s the youth part.”

With the top of its order retired and just six more outs to work with, Venice reached base two more times — as KK Smith reached on a fielding error in the sixth and Rai Smith hit a single in the seventh — but the season came to a close.

“To come out down four-nothing and to hold that all night long, keep battling and never giving up, that’s impressive,” Constantino said. “It’s who we’ve been all year. We’ve just struggled to get the big hits at the big times.

“I’m proud of these guys. They scrapped. No one expected us to win 19 games, get into regionals or be close with Lakewood Ranch. That little bit that we were short this year was evident in all these games.”

