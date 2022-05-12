ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee baseball closing in on SEC title with 5-2 win against Georgia powered by Blake Burke

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tony Vitello shuffled the Tennessee baseball pitching rotation before the Vols faced Georgia and put freshman Blake Burke in the starting lineup.

It worked in the opener.

Chase Dollander dominated as the starting pitcher and Burke homered twice. The No. 1 Vols (44-6, 21-4 SEC) topped Georgia (32-16, 13-11) 5-2 on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to move a game closer to clinching their first SEC title since 1995.

"I think for us to be ready in any situation it helps if those (pitchers) at least know what it looks like at least once to come out of the bullpen," Vitello said. "For all practical purposes to me, our guys need to think we’re in playoff mode right now."

UT's magic number is two with five SEC games left. The Vols are 4½ games ahead of Arkansas, which faces Vanderbilt in a series starting Friday. The Vols can clinch the SEC with a combination of at least two UT wins or Arkansas losses in the remainder of the regular season.

GAS: Throwing 105.5 mph: How Tennessee's Ben Joyce became college baseball's unexpected pitching sensation

ADAMS: Tennessee Vols outfielder Drew Gilbert gives a flip about ailing children | Adams

Blake Burke needs to keep starting

Blake Burke made his third start in SEC play and made the case he should get more.

The designated hitter pummeled a pair of homers, giving him five in his past six games. He has nine homers this season in 54 at-bats and four homers in 16 SEC at-bats.

"Coach (Josh) Elander is the guy who pounded his fist on the desk early in the year and said, ‘Blake Burke needs to have this many at-bats,'" Vitello said. "He doesn’t do that often. So you know he has got some conviction to him if he says that."

Chase Dollander was himself again

Vitello praised Dollander for pitching like himself in four innings at Kentucky. He did again to open the series against Georgia.

Dollander struck out six in six innings, allowing one run on three hits. He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced, a solo homer from Cole Tate was the lone exception.

"Coach V told me he was going to work me in some way, but I didn’t think it would be on opening day," Dollander said. "Between the pitching staff and all, we are just trying to do our part and get wins for our team and make it as far as we can.”

Chase Burns, who had been the series-opening starter all season, came out of the bullpen. He struck out three in his first relief inning before allowing a run in the eighth.

Redmond Walsh struck out pinch-hitter Cole Wagner with a runner on third to end Georgia's eighth-inning threat. He earned the save, the 22nd of his career to pull within one of Todd Helton's career record.

Trey Lipscomb keeps homering at a record pace

Trey Lipscomb became the sixth player in Tennessee history to have a 20-homer season when he hit a second-inning homer. He is the first Vol since Cody Hawn in 2009 to break the 20-homer mark. Hawn hit 22.

Lipscomb is on pace to break the UT record for homers in a season, which was set by Sonny Cortez when he hit 24 in 1998.

"His story is very cool. He sat for four years, didn’t have a hit last year in SEC," Burke said. "Now, he is going crazy. He is very fun to watch. Everybody is really happy for him.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

