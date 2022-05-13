ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Ty Jones recovered from Tommy John surgery, now he led Southside to win in state tourney

By Bryant Roche, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago
SPRINGDALE – Southside began the season planning to use Division I bound stars as primary pitchers.

But Southside coach Dale Harpenau knew Ty Jones was another quality arm who came prepared despite recovering from Tommy John's surgery.

Jones pitched five-plus innings and collected the win. He allowed two runs with one earned on a sixth-inning home run by Northside's Jayden Darnell in Southside's 6-2 win over Northside (11-19) in the first round of the Arkansas Class 6A high school baseball state tournament.

Game Story:Southside defeats Northside in Arkansas baseball Class 6A state tournament first round

Game Preview:Fort Smith baseball rivals Northside, Southside meet in Arkansas state tournament

"He throws a lot of strikes and he competes out there; that's the thing," Harpenau said.. "You can't coach that. He's just got that in him and so that's the thing. He's just a warrior out there like he was today for us and he's done a great job.

"He's done it all year for us and we wouldn't be in this situation we are in right now without him and the effort that he's given us this year."

Despite multiple injuries and obstacles, Southside (19-11) made its first state tournament appearance since 2017 last week.

In the second round Friday, the 6A West No. 3 seed will face Central No. 2 seed Conway, who will come off a first-round bye.

After COVID-19 significantly shortened the 2020 season, Jones, now a junior, missed his entire sophomore season after suffering a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Feeling a pop while pitching at a tournament in Louisiana in early 2021, MRI scans revealed his injury diagnosed by Dr. Wesley Cox at UAMS. From there, Jones had the surgery on Feb 4, 2021 and began rehabilitation with simple movements and band work that progressed into lifting weights.

Nine to 10 months later, Jones was cleared to play baseball and entered the season as a pitching option, although Oklahoma commit David Sorg and Central Arkansas signee Kent Carlisle were placed at the top of the rotation.

In his first appearance this season, the right-hander threw a no-hitter against Mineral Wells and left the mound with a 7-1 lead over defending 5A state champion Van Buren through 5 2/3 innings.

Southside's Ride:Southside baseball makes first Arkansas high school state tournament since 2017

With Carlisle's knee injury vs. Bentonville, Jones felt his role change in the next series where he had no earned runs in the second game vs. conference foe Fayetteville.

After Thursday, Jones has a 1.50 ERA and bats .296 after going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, which included his second home run this season against Northside.

You can follow Bryant Roche on Twitter @BRocheSports and you can email him at BRoche@gannett.com

