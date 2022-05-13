ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsbury School District lawsuit hearing postponed until Monday

By Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
A hearing in the federal lawsuit against the Pennsbury School District that was set for Thursday has been postponed and is now scheduled for Monday.

Last month, a federal court judge in Philadelphia dismissed some motions in the case that centers around the district's handling of public comments at board of education meetings. The lawsuit was filed last October by district residents and taxpayers.

Oral arguments were heard in February.

U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in the April ruling dismissed “as duplicative” the plaintiffs’ claims against the individual defendants, who include school administrators, in their official capacities. The judge denied other motions of the school district, allowing the case to continue.

Pratter's opinion reads that the defendants believed residents Doug Marshall, Simon Campbell, Robert Abrams and Tim Daly failed to plead "sufficient factual matter to establish a claim for a conspiracy depriving them of constitutional rights."

"(The) plaintiffs actually have included sufficient facts regarding an agreement," wrote Pratter, pointing to evidence they showed from a Dec. 3, 2020, school board meeting. At that meeting, Toy-Dragoni and others had "endorsed a plan of unlawful censorship in which other school board members apparently acquiesced and ratified," according to Pratter's opinion.

The judge wrote that this and other examples of free-speech censorship through June 2021 were sufficient for the plaintiffs' conspiracy claim to survive a motion to dismiss.

