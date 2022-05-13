Obituary: Donald Leroy Staudt

Donald Leroy Staudt, 76 of Priceville, entered into rest on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at his home.

Donald was born on July 28, 1945 in Lisbon, ND to Everette Staudt and Edna Camilla Rukstad Staudt. He worked for Thiokol, manufacturing missiles. He was a loving husband, dad and PawPaw, with a wonderful sense of humor. Donald loved working on anything with a motor and was a very good mechanic.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Nichols Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Eric Bagwell presiding. Interment will follow in Sardis No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Staudt; sister-in-law: Monica Staudt and nephew: Billy Staudt.

Donald is survived by his wife: Lila Staudt; daughters: Rita Staudt, and Karla Gingerich and husband Rudy; sons: Heath York, and Tom York and wife Sherry; grandchildren: Aaron Smeenk and wife Camella, Montana Bates and husband Tyler, Jill Lopenski, Brett York and wife Catie, Rhett York and wife Emily, Colby York and Caden York; great-grandchildren: Maddie Bates, Logan Bates, Judd York and Jayci York and a host of nephews and nieces.