ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Donald Leroy Staudt

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Donald Leroy Staudt, 76 of Priceville, entered into rest on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at his home.

Donald was born on July 28, 1945 in Lisbon, ND to Everette Staudt and Edna Camilla Rukstad Staudt. He worked for Thiokol, manufacturing missiles. He was a loving husband, dad and PawPaw, with a wonderful sense of humor. Donald loved working on anything with a motor and was a very good mechanic.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Nichols Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Eric Bagwell presiding. Interment will follow in Sardis No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Staudt; sister-in-law: Monica Staudt and nephew: Billy Staudt.

Donald is survived by his wife: Lila Staudt; daughters: Rita Staudt, and Karla Gingerich and husband Rudy; sons: Heath York, and Tom York and wife Sherry; grandchildren: Aaron Smeenk and wife Camella, Montana Bates and husband Tyler, Jill Lopenski, Brett York and wife Catie, Rhett York and wife Emily, Colby York and Caden York; great-grandchildren: Maddie Bates, Logan Bates, Judd York and Jayci York and a host of nephews and nieces.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Waymon Allen Daniel

Waymon Allen Daniel, 74 of Double Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his residence. Waymon was born on May 18, 1947 in Delmar, Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Double Springs Memorial Gardens (Cockrell-West). Brother Craig Daniel will officiate. Waymon is survived by his wife: Dianne “Rosie” Daniel; son: Tommy Jeff Daniel (Sherry Hill); granddaughter: Taylor Daniel (Dominick Goodwin); grandsons: Tommy Lee Daniel and Taylen Daniel; great-grandson: Reece Allen Goodwin; brothers: Truman (Carolyn) and Shirl (Barbara) Daniel; sisters: Hazel (Raymond) Smith and Wanda (Dale) Fannin; sisters-in-law: Fayrene, Gracie, Era Jean and Christie Daniel; best friends: Larry Segers and Kim Miller and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bennie and Ollie Daniel; brothers: Wayne, Gene, Lee, Johnny, and Bobby Daniel and sisters: Betty Joe Daniel, Faye Williams and Dean Bell. The family would like to extend special thanks to Clara Biltoft for all the help during this time.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carl “Skip” Davis

Carl “Skip” Davis, age 65, of Hanceville, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born, September 23, 1956 to Carl Davis and Helen Brown.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Candy Paul.Survivors include his daughter: Emma Brkic; sisters: Pamela Morgan, Theresa Black, Dorothy Apodaca, Sandy Lynn and Sue Chavez; brothers: Chuck Davis, John Davis and Mike Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Obenia “Muddie” Lee Hood (Updated)

Obenia “Muddie” Lee Hood, 85, of West Jefferson, Alabama, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care.Mrs. Hood is predeceased by her parents: Woodrow Parvin and Evan Bates Parvin; her husband: Jack Hood and her granddaughter: Kelly Peoples. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and Doug Kraft; her granddaughter: Ashley (BJ) Owens; her step-granddaughters: Heather (Mark) Hays and Cheri Griffin; her great-grandchildren: Luke and Rhett Owens; her sisters: Martha (Travis) Ellenburg and Peggy (Jimmy) Rivers and many family members and adored loved ones.“Muddie” was born on February 24, 1937, in Birmingham,...
WEST JEFFERSON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles A. ‘Charlie’ Shafer

Funeral service for Charles A. ‘Charlie’ Shafer, 88, of Cullman will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, with Rev. Dr. John Richter officiating and interment in Cullman City Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shafer family. Mr. Shafer passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 27, 1933 in Cullman. He attended Cullman High School and graduated in 1952. He served in Korea in the US Navy and became an Alabama State Trooper in 1958.  He earned the degree of Bachelor of Science from Athens State College in November 1977. He retired in 1984.  He was preceded in death by his parents: Troy and Ada Shafer; his brother: Kenneth Shafer and sister: Doris Morgan. Survivors include his wife of 70 years: Clarice Shafer; a son: Chuck Shafer; grandchildren: Farabee Rose Shafer and Charles Casper Shafer, II and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, (512 Second Ave, SE, Cullman, AL 35055). 
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
City
Leroy, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Paul Keith “Bo” Echols

Paul Keith “Bo” Echols, age 57, passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, May 9, 2022. Paul was born June 16, 1964. God has taken him out of this troubled world and given him his Heavenly home. He is survived by his daughter: Stevie Sharp and her children: Sadie, Jacey, Marshall and Isaiah of Cullman, AL; his mother: Faye Echols Harris of Hanceville; his brothers: Donnie (Lucretia) Echols of Cullman and Ronnie (Terri) Echols of Pennsylvania and his sister: Rena Williams of Cullman. He is preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Echols and his brother: James Ricky Echols. There will be a visitation on Friday, May 13 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Moss Service Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles Spark officiating. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: from the files of 1933 and 1902

From the files of 1933: Mrs. Charles R. Watson of Cullman announces the engagement of her daughter, Rosa, to William Oscar Dunlap. The wedding will be in June. The music club will meet on May 6, at the home of Melba Ponder. The music teacher is Miss Margaret Deppe. Those playing the piano are Mary Ann Gorham, Evelyn Martin, Melda Ponder, Jean Vick, Mary Grace Orr, Jone Dadson, Louise Stiefelmeyer, Anna Margaret Carter, Theda Weekseind and Marie Clark. From the files of 1902: Leonard Hale, of Unity, is ill with rheumatism. J. W. Boike left for Texas on Saturday. Doctor John Yielding took a splinter out...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Grover Richardson Blaylock

Grover Richardson Blaylock, age 61, passed away on May 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Grover was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Dr. Harry Isham Blaylock, Jr. and Mary Little Murchison Blaylock on February 4, 1961.He graduated from Shades Valley High School and The University of Alabama, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He moved to the family farm, Mulberry Hill Farms, in 1984, and became the chief farm manager in 1990. He oversaw the operations of the farm, the main operations being the breeding and sales of Tennessee Walking Horses and Simmental cattle....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin

Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin, born February 6, 1943 in Hanceville, Alabama passed away May 8, 2022 in Leeds, Alabama after a long illness. Ann leaves behind husband: Edward “Earl” Entrekin; son: Tim (Tammy) Entrekin; niece: Cherry Whitley; sisters-in-law: Rose Marie (Bryon) Martin and Diann Hancock; brother-in-law: Terry (Rita) Enrtrekin and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother: Audrey Moore; father: Ropy Moore; sisters: June Austin and Marlene Moore Lauria and nephew: Ronnie Whitley. She was loved and will be missed by so many family, friends and co-workers. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chape,l with Reverend Tommy Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Entrekin Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Nichols Funeral Home#Baptist Church Cemetery
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Thelbert Dwight Phillips

Mr. Thelbert Dwight Phillips of Cullman, Alabama, passed away May 6, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Hanceville, Alabama on April 8, 1937 to Bernard G. and Tressie Wilmer Nicholas Phillips. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife: Janet A. Price Phillips and a son: Adam Phillips. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cullman with Father Patrick Egan OSB officiating. Interment will follow services in the Catholic Cemetery. Survivors are daughter: Nina Marie Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; sons: Dwight E. Phillips and Nicholas S. Phillips; sister: Faye Phillips Law; grandchildren: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson, Scott P. Simpson and Delana Moyer and a great-grandchild: Michael A. Simpson. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: LaJeune Cairron McMinn

Graveside service for LaJeune Cairron McMinn, age 69, of Cullman, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at McMinn Cemetery, with David Speegle officiating.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. McMinn passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 29, 1952, in Hialeah, FL, to Elvein and Gladys Stricklin.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her husband: Ricky McMinn; daughter: Jill McMinn; grandchildren: McKenna Lynn and Kason McMinn; sister: Sheila McMinn and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brenda Nelson Horn

Brenda Nelson Horn died on May 9, 2022 in Cullman, Alabama. She was 79. Brenda was an amazing person who lived life to the fullest. She was extremely intelligent, funny, opinionated and the most caring and loving person to all who were fortunate to have her in their lives. She was the ultimate mentor for family, friends and colleagues.Brenda was born on July 16, 1942 in Crane Hill, Alabama to Fred and Doris Nelson. She was the oldest of four children. After being double promoted and graduating from Cullman High School at age 16, she went on to attend St....
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Lucas Rhodes: An amazing young man with a lemonade stand

CULLMAN. Ala. – “It’s amazing that all the people have come, I must say! I didn’t even know that the word would spread this quickly,” exclaimed 10-year-old Lucas Rhodes as he manned his lemonade stand on Thursday at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene with his sister and brothers. As he placed a brand-new cowboy hat on Lucas’s head, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry told him, “If you go by Briscoe’s, tell them to put my band, a sheriff’s office band, on it.” The size 7 ¼ hat was a smidge big on the boy’s head but his mom Lindsay was not concerned. “If...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ARCHERY: Vinemont Middle School places 2nd in NASP Eastern Nationals & NASP IBO/3D Challenge; Cullman’s Bolzle, Vinemont’s Robinson claim individual titles

LOUISVILLE, KY. – Several local schools were busy at the NASP Eastern Nationals in Louisville this weekend and they brought home a lot of hardware. Vinemont Middle School placed second in the NASP Eastern Nationals, finishing just behind Benton Middle School with a score of 3373 and the Eagles earned a second-place finish in the NASP Eastern National IBO/3D Challenge as well, finishing just two points behind Benton with a score of 1706. Individually, Vinemont’s Tucker Robinson was the NASP IBO/3D Challenge Middle School Champion after posting a score of 293 with 25 tens and in the NASP Eastern National Bullseye...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Bradley Murphy

James Bradley Murphy, age 88, of Falkville, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born April 16, 1934, to Carl and Myrtie Murphy.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Tom Armstrong and Joe Murphy and sister: Margaret Tillman.Survivors include his sister: Joy Coots and a host of nieces and nephews.
FALKVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Bill King: He deserved a more honorable burial site

All my immediate family that has already gone on have been buried in the same cemetery. They are buried at Mountain View Memorial Garden, between Rainsville and Fort Payne, Alabama. In our early 20s, Jean and I bought burial plots at a different cemetery, but we won’t be buried there....
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lois Tesseneer Lassiter

Mrs. Lois Tesseneer Lassiter, age 89, of Locust Fork, AL passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Lois was born February 4, 1933, in Mooresboro, NC. Lois is survived by her children: Diane Tanner (Don) from Locust Fork, AL, Michael Lassiter (Louise) from Grant, AL, Jerry Lassiter (Lisa) from Prattville, AL and Brian Lassiter (Becca) from Vestavia, AL; grandchildren: Micah Tanner (Kris), Ashlee Lassiter, Courtney Lassiter and Kimberly Cornelison (Mike); great-grandchildren: Malachi and Isaiah Tanner; niece: Carol Tesseneer Tate and nephews: Jimmy and Rodney Tesseneer. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Locust Fork Baptist Church in Locust Fork, AL. The funeral service will occur Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Memorial Park, Madison, AL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Locust Fork Baptist Church Library.
LOCUST FORK, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edgar Denson Nunnelley Jr.

Edgar Denson Nunnelley Jr., age 74, of Arley, passed away on May 6, 2022 in Cullman, Alabama. He was born on September 4, 1947 in Arley, Alabama. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes Chapel in Addison where services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Bethel #1 Baptist Church in Arley. Brother Mike Tidwell will officiate. He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Edgar and Gladys Nunnelley and his infant sister.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County seniors gather for some spring fun at the 2022 Senior Shindig Friday

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging held its first Senior Shindig since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. It was also the first year the Shindig was held at Randall Shedd Park in Fairview instead of the usual location, Sportsman Lake Park. The event was held in Fairview due to a grant being acquired from the Alabama Department of Tourism with the help of Senator Garlan Gudger, Corey Harbison and Representative Randall Shedd. Cullman County Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson stated, “We’re really thankful for Representative Randall Shedd, Corey Harbison and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Joyce White

The funeral service for Carolyn Joyce White, 78, of Cullman will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.  Reverend Steve Rodgers will officiate the service.  The interment will be in Fellowship Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family. Mrs. White was a member of Baldwin Heights Baptist Church. She loved jigsaw puzzles, the Atlanta Braves and being a homemaker. Mrs. White loved her family, her grandson and great-grandson.  She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: James Aubrey White; parents: Alvin Thomas and Ruth Chandler Parker; brother: Bobby Parker and sister: Charlene Parker Woods. Mrs. White is survived by her children: Pamela (Steve) Levering and Tina (Greg) Smith; grandchildren: Christopher (Brittany) Grimmett; great-grandson: Parker Grimmett; brother: Rayburn Parker; sister: Doris (Charles) Adkins; sisters-in-law: Mossie Parker, Mary Alice Rhodes and Carolyn White; special friend: Virginia Headrick and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy