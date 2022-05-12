ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's high school scores: Nick Hall gem helps B-P baseball best Blue Hills

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

TAUNTON — Bristol-Plymouth baseball keeps on rolling.

The Craftsmen beat the Warriors at home in a close Mayflower League contest Thursday to improve to 9-1 on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSvfg_0fcT7yKr00

Nick Hall tossed a complete game giving up three hits and four walks while striking out nine for the win. At the plate, Eddie Correia had two hits and two RBIs, including a two run single in the fifth that wound up the difference maker for B-P, while Nate Gosling had three hits and Colin Wilbur had two.

The Craftsmen return to action Saturday when they host West Bridgewater.

Vote: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for May 2-7

Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Norton 2

The Falcons soared to an 11-2 victory over the Lancers on the road to improve to 8-5 overall.

Ben Miller led the way for D-R on the mound, tossing four shutout innings in relief for the win while also having two hits and an RBI at the plate.

The Falcons return to action Friday when they travel to Mattapoisett to face Old Rochester.

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Attleboro 17, Taunton 8

The Tigers fell at home to the Red Rocketeers in Hockomock League action and are now 1-11 on the season.

Maddie Szala led the way for Taunton with five goals while Cali Melo had two and Aria Cordeiro had one. Goalie Melissa Jesus made 20 saves in net.

The Tigers are off until May 23 when they travel to Attleboro.

Last week: Taunton native, Endicott sophomore Jaylin Couto named CCC Softball Pitcher of the Week

BOYS TENNIS

Apponequet 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

The Falcons were swept by the Lakers on the road in South Coast Conference action and are now 5-7 overall.

D-R returns to action Monday when they head to Attleboro to face Bishop Feehan.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dartmouth 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2

The Trojans lost to the Indians by a set on the road in Southeastern Conference action for their first league loss and are now 5-4 overall.

Nicole Kimball won first singles 6-1, 6-1 while Holly Nichols won third singles 6-2, 6-3.

B-R returns to action Monday when they rematch Dartmouth at home.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Taunton 3, King Philip 1

The Tigers defeated the Warriors in four sets, 25-14, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18, and are now 4-9 on the season.

Taunton returns to action Friday against Quincy.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Thursday's high school scores: Nick Hall gem helps B-P baseball best Blue Hills

