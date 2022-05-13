ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Feeling festive: Five Pocono celebrations to check out in May, June

By Micaela Hood, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
With the temperatures warming up, it’s time to start thinking about your summer plans.

If you’re looking for something to do in May or June, check out these five festivals headed our way.

Jim Thorpe Birthday Celebration

The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development hosts its tribute to Jim Thorpe featuring Native American dances and folklore, an Olympian cross country and track team torch run, and an arts and crafts fair.

Thorpe, a member of the Fox and Sac Nation, was the first Native American to win a gold medal.

In addition, the celebration will have food vendors on-site, horse carriage rides, and train and trolley excursions throughout the charming town.

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21 with a Native American tribute at the Jim Thorpe Mausoleum with Don Wild Eagle and John Thorpe (grandson of Jim).

Info: Event takes place at mainstays including the town center at two Susquehanna Street and the Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway. For a complete schedule, go to JimThorpeBirthdayCelebration

Hometown Heroes at Camelback

Someone set the alarm: The first Hometown Heroes Muster on the Mountain is the ultimate homage to firefighters in our region.

Mingle with first responders from the Poconos (and their fire trucks) as they showcase their skills with live demonstrations.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28

Info: Mountain Village at Camelback Mountain, 603 Camelback Road, Tannersville, camelbackresort.com/mec-events/hometown-heros

Community Aviation Day and Fly-In-Drive-In Breakfast

Soar the Poconos' skies.

The Memorial Day weekend family event — now celebrating its 25th anniversary — includes a pancake breakfast, airplane and helicopter rides, military aircraft displays, a Huey helicopter demo, and antique car displays.

There will also be parachute jump that follows the annual memorial tribute to veterans. Tickets cost $10 and $6 for children (12 and under).

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29

Info: Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport, 188 Airport Drive, Tobyhanna, facebook.com/events

Pocono Pride Festival

Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square will be adorned with rainbow flags at the second annual Pride festival, which supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event, organized by the Pocono Chamber of Commerce, features live performances by local drag kings/queens and bands, along with children's activities, DJs, and resource tables providing tools and info for the community.

Local breweries and restaurants will participate.

The festival is seeking volunteers and performers. For info, go to poconopridefestival.com

When: noon to 5 p.m. June 5

Info: poconopridefestival.com

Milford Music Festival

It will be a non-stop block party with performances by the 10,000 Maniacs on opening night, along with sets by local musicians and artists.

Support local business owners at the two-day street fair that showcases food and artisan goods from an estimated 30 restaurants and shops.

Check out Jorgensen’s Block Party (at the Dimmick Inn, 101 E. Hartford St.), known as a fest fave each year.

The Milford Music Festival launched in 2002 as the Milford Jazz Festival but has since grown. Attendees can now hear blues, rock, and pop playing, along with traditional jazz.

When: June 10 - 12

Info: milfordpa.us/event/milford-music-festival

Juneteenth Freedom Festival

The African American Network of the Poconos and the Sherman Theater present the 20th annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Courthouse Square.

The free event, which commemorates Emancipation Day and celebrates freedom from slavery, will feature live music, plus vendors serving food, and an arts and crafts section.

Family-friendly educational stands and networking opportunities will be available for all ages.

Performers include the 2nd Street Players, Contact Collective, Rico Anthony, Gynesis Radio, 40 Double Dutch Club, Eleve Dance Theater and William Abbot Puppeteer.

When: 2 to 6:30 p.m. June 18

Info: shermantheater.com/event/juneteenth-freedom-festival

