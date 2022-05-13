ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Election letters: Pocono Record readers endorse progressives, conservatives

By Pocono Record
This year's primary election is right around the corner, and our readers have had a lot to say about who they'd like to see on the ballot. Readers had until Wednesday to submit endorsement letters of up to 150 words.

Readers can also check out our online "voter's guide" at bit.ly/3siOIL8, which features a digitized round up of who is on the ballot in Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties. Candidates were also given the option to submit answers to a questionnaire provided by this news organization.

Ertle's mother has faith in her son for District 189

Determination is the word I use to describe my son, Steve Ertle, State Representative candidate for District 189. The determination of an eight-year-old cub scout to win a bugling contest against older Boy Scouts. Determination to advocate in Harrisburg for workers and businesses in our area. Determination to gather a bipartisan group of legislators to discuss solutions during COVID. Determination to receive donations to buy and prepare and deliver food to thank our front-line workers during COVID. Determination to participate in the Hospitality Relief Fund raising $145K to aid 30,000 local workers. Throughout his campaign Steve has maintained that being positive about issues is the way to achieve harmony politically. We the people is who he will always advocate for. Steve has been a strong and steady force n my life always being there when needed. I believe Steve will be a great representative for District 189. VOTE ERTLE.

K. May Ertle, East Stroudsburg

Reader: Vote for my brother, Steve Ertle

This Tuesday you will have your chance to vote for a candidate to represent the 189th district in November. I hope you will choose my brother, Steve Ertle.

As the older sister, I have known him all of his life. There are some that are born leaders whether it be leadership roles in school or managing businesses. There are some that come to the aid of others. The one that rushes towards an accident and helps a family to safety or helps an industry and front-line responders during COVID for no other reason than he wants to help make things better. Steve believes in this area and its people and I know he will take the life and business skills that he has honed over the past 35 years and apply common sense solutions to issues that affect all of us. Please vote for my brother, Steve Ertle, on Tuesday.

Katherine Ertle, East Stroudsburg

Reader appreciates Ertle's 'Positive Vibes' message

I support Steve Ertle for State Rep because of his passion for people, the community and the advancement for all. His leadership and participation in the creation of the Pocono Hospitality Relief Fund, feeding over 1100 front line workers during the COVID-19 crisis. His testimony in Harrisburg, shows his passion for ALL of the Poconos. “Positive Vibes” One motto Steve lives every day, another trait of effective leadership. As divisive as politics has become, positivity is what WE need to work together and accomplish great things for the community. Steve is out every day, meeting with organizations, people, and business to learn about the multitude of issues that affect us and develop realistic solutions. I support Pocono People First. I support Steve Ertle.

Eric Rump, East Stroudsburg

Lackawanna candidate asks for your vote

If you are a Democrat in Lackawanna County, I humbly ask for your vote for Democratic State Committee on May 17th. A member of State Committee gets to vote on important measures such as endorsements and party platform that effect the entire state. I have been proud to work with Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, and I wish to continue that work statewide, representing all the Democratic voters of Lackawanna County.

Anthony Distler, Archbald

Progressive Women of northeast Pa. endorse 3 candidates

Progressive Women of NEPA proudly endorses three candidates running for election to the PA House of Representatives in the upcoming May 17 primary. All three are open seats where the incumbent is not seeking re-election. We invite all voters to consider their credentials and platforms; we are confident they will be competent and trustworthy public officials. We endorse Marian Keegan (D) for PA House District 139. We endorse Dr. Allison Lucarelli (D) for PA House District 118. This newly configured district is in Lackawanna County and Luzerne County. We endorse Tarah Probst (D) for PA House District 189. This newly configured district is in Monroe and Pike county.

Marie Killian, Dunmore and Maryann Velez, Duryea

Board Members, Progressive Women of NEPA

Reader urges Republicans to vote for Barletta

Why is Josh Shapiro promoting Republican Doug Mastriano? Does Josh know something we do not? Does Shapiro think he can beat Mastriano for governor? Shapiro is the Democratic golden boy; he is uncontested in the primary election. His political ads stress what he has done for select Pennsylvanians but does not address what he has done for the majority. Shapiro is a coat-tail candidate – he has followed every mandate from Governor Wolf, and all of Biden’s irrational decisions that caused the hardships our nation faces. Shapiro had time to help solve the opioid problem in our State but did not. He had a chance to stop Wolf’s unilateral decision on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. PA is an energy producer for the US and the world – jobs will be lost and working families displaced. If your energy costs are high, you can blame Shapiro. Vote for our own, Lou Barletta.

Robert Pohlman, East Stroudsburg

