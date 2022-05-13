ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton closes schools Friday due to heat, high staff absences

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District is canceling school Friday, May 13.

In a letter to families, the school district cites the extreme heat and higher than average staff absences.

This includes all activities and evening events.

