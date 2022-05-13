Update: South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police have arrested the suspect and identified the victim in the fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 100 block of S. Michigan Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson, according to South Bend Police. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Kimarie Wright.
The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, to the 100 block of South Michigan Street on the report of a shooting. A female victim was taken to the hospital where she died due to her...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called to the 2600 block of S. Michigan Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Niles, Mich. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting last week in Niles. Investigators say,14-year-old Gavin Blankenship was shot and killed Thursday night near the Arbor Trails Apartments on North 5th Street. Witnesses told police that more than one person got out of a truck. After...
WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban tow truck driver was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday following a road rage shooting in 2017. Anthony Tillmon, 39, formerly of Lansing, faces 45 to life following the April, 21, 2017 shooting near the I-294 interchange in Oak Brook. Tillmon and the victim, Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, were […]
South Bend, Ind. — “I don’t know if I have any tears left, I don’t know how many times that I can throw up,” said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski. Four homicides in less than one week in South Bend. The latest homicide happened...
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. State police say four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and […]
An Indiana homeowner fatally shot two armed home intruders over the weekend and held another two at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, according to authorities. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department arrived at a home in DeKalb County after 6 a.m. Sunday and found two deceased people and another pair being held at gunpoint by a homeowner.
LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that happened Friday afternoon. Around 6:15 p.m., police were called to Indiana and Benham avenues for a rash involving a pedestrian. The victim told police she was crossing the street when a black SUV headed westbound...
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana authorities have identified a 6-year-old boy who died in a weekend house fire after his father was driven back by intense flames while trying to rescue him. The Allen County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the boy as Rory McBride and said he...
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
A 65-year-old South Bend man was critically hurt after hitting a NIPSCO power pole in Warsaw…. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 16, on State Road 25. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s investigators say the man was traveling northbound, but veered off the road and across the highway, then hit the pole.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of killing the driver of a car last year. Investigators have charged 21-year-old Ahmad K. Pearson is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Travis Deval Jones on Aug. 31. Police say they arrested Pearson around...
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Gary man who is a convicted felon was arrested last week after he shot a gun in Evanston, police said. Officers also discovered drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 12, Evanston police received a call that a man was standing in...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of chasing down a man in a car before shooting him multiple times and then bragging about it on social media. Newly released court documents now point to his motive:. He was after the man he believed killed his mother. Fort...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is asking for your help finding the person who reportedly stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from a work vehicle. It happened back on March 25 in the 900 block of South Mayflower Road. Video surveillance captured...
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into an SUV Tuesday afternoon in Steuben County. On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State...
Comments / 0