South Bend, IN

Update: South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1200...

wsbt.com

abc57.com

Suspect in fatal shooting in South Bend arrested, victim identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police have arrested the suspect and identified the victim in the fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 100 block of S. Michigan Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson, according to South Bend Police. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Kimarie Wright.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested after weekend shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called to the 2600 block of S. Michigan Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Police identify 14-year-old killed in Niles

Niles, Mich. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting last week in Niles. Investigators say,14-year-old Gavin Blankenship was shot and killed Thursday night near the Arbor Trails Apartments on North 5th Street. Witnesses told police that more than one person got out of a truck. After...
NILES, MI
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Indiana homeowner fatally shoots 2 suspected burglars

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. State police say four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and […]
AUBURN, IN
#Shooting#Violent Crime#South Bend Police
abc57.com

Missing 14-year-old girl has been located

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Police Department says 14-year-old Desiree Anderson, who was reported as a possible runaway on Wednesday, has been located. Police said she has returned home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana homeowner shoots 2 suspected armed intruders, holds others at gunpoint until cops arrive

An Indiana homeowner fatally shot two armed home intruders over the weekend and held another two at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, according to authorities. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department arrived at a home in DeKalb County after 6 a.m. Sunday and found two deceased people and another pair being held at gunpoint by a homeowner.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Truck crashes through house on U.S. 35 Tuesday

LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating hit and run involving pedestrian

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that happened Friday afternoon. Around 6:15 p.m., police were called to Indiana and Benham avenues for a rash involving a pedestrian. The victim told police she was crossing the street when a black SUV headed westbound...
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Two friends share horrifying experience of being carjacked in Homewood gas station

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
HOMEWOOD, IL
95.3 MNC

South Bend man critically hurt after hitting NIPSCO power pole

A 65-year-old South Bend man was critically hurt after hitting a NIPSCO power pole in Warsaw…. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 16, on State Road 25. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s investigators say the man was traveling northbound, but veered off the road and across the highway, then hit the pole.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police looking for theft suspect in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is asking for your help finding the person who reportedly stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from a work vehicle. It happened back on March 25 in the 900 block of South Mayflower Road. Video surveillance captured...
SOUTH BEND, IN

