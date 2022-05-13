ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

U of I researchers help capture first image of Milky Way black hole

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A team of researchers from the University of Illinois were among those who contributed to the latest discovery that has the astronomical world buzzing: a photograph of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy.

See first image of Milky Way’s huge black hole

This is not the first photo of a black hole; one was released in 2019. But that photo shows the black hole located at the center of Messier 87, a galaxy located tens of millions of light years away from Earth. The most recent photo shows Sagittarius A, located at the center of our own galaxy.

Black holes themselves cannot be seen, but researchers said that they are surrounded by a “glowing ring” of hot gas that is billions of degrees in temperature. The ring surrounds a dark central region called a shadow, and that is the telltale signature of a black hole.

Astronomers had long known that something was at the center of the Milky Way after watching stars orbit an invisible, compact and very massive object. They suspected the object was a black hole, and this new image provides the first direct visual evidence.

The image was captured in 2017 by the Event Horizon’s Telescope, a network of telescopes around the world. U of I astronomy and physics professor Charles Gammie contributed to the astrophysical modeling portion of the research.

“It’s very exciting,” Gammie said. “It’s clearly getting a lot of attention, which is great not so much from the standpoint of getting one’s own work recognized, because we’ve had plenty of recognition in the community. But what’s really exciting is to have the public share in this.”

EHT was also responsible for imaging Messier 87’s black hole. However, imaging Sagittarius A was much more difficult because the gas surrounding Sagittarius A is orbiting much closer than the gas surrounding Messier 87’s black hole. It takes only a matter of minutes for gas to orbit Sagittarius A while it takes days to weeks for gas to orbit Messier 87’s black hole, which means the brightness and pattern of Sagittarius’s gas is changing much more rapidly.

Researchers had to develop new tools to account for this gas movement.

“My group and I have spent more than a decade developing key techniques into building models of Sgr A star,” Gammie said. “The models do a terrific job of explaining nearly all the data. But we uncovered a mystery: Sgr A star is much quieter than we expected.”

Video of Gammie discussing his team’s contribution to the EHT project can be found on YouTube, as can video of the model building .

Progress and expansion of the EHT project is continuing and scientists hope these improvements will allow them to photograph and observe more black holes in the future.

WCIA

Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night

A treat for astronomy lovers on Sunday night as a total lunar eclipse will occur and it will be visible right here in central Illinois. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes into Earth’s shadow. Sometimes called a blood moon because of the red tint that the […]
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists reveal first ever picture of supermassive black hole in our galaxy

Scientists have taken the first ever image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy, the Milky Way.The picture is not only our first glimpse at the supermassive black hole – known as Sagittarius A* – but also the first direct evidence it actually exists.Scientists have long suspected that our galaxy is the home to such a huge, violent object: stars have been observed to be orbiting around something compact and massive at the centre of the Milky Way. While it appeared to be behaving like a black hole, it was invisible and impossible to confirm.In the new...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa finds a ‘flipped’ black hole producing a ‘rare and enigmatic outburst’

Nasa has detected what could be a spontaneous flip of a black hole 236 million light-years away.The magnetic field of the cosmic body seemingly reversed, leading the team to detect a “rare and enigmatic outburst” from the distant galaxy.“Rapid changes in visible and ultraviolet light have been seen in a few dozen galaxies similar to this one,” said Sibasish Laha, a research scientist at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center.“But this event marks the first time we’ve seen X-rays dropping out completely while the other wavelengths brighten.”In March 2018, astronomers were alerted that a galaxy...
ASTRONOMY
News 8 KFMB

Space telescope shows neighboring galaxy in new detail

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA’s previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

1st image of our galaxy's 'black hole heart' unveiled

Astronomers have captured the first ever image of the colossal black hole at the center of our galaxy, providing the first direct evidence of the cosmic giant's existence. Located 26,000 light-years away, Sagittarius A* is a gargantuan tear in space-time that is four million times the mass of our sun and 40 million miles (60 million kilometers) across. The image was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a network of eight synchronized radio telescopes placed in various locations around the world.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Black hole winds are no longer as they used to be

During the first billion years of the universe, winds blown by supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies were much more frequent and more powerful than those observed in today's galaxies, some 13 billion years later. Such winds were so mighty that they slowed down the growth of the supermassive black holes from which they originate. These are the results of a study led by three researchers from the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Trieste, published today in the journal Nature.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists holding mysterious event to announce a ‘groundbreaking’ discovery about our galaxy OLD

Astronomers have some news to share about the galaxy we call home, but they’re keeping a tight lid on it until the reveal scheduled for Thursday.In a 28 April announcement, astronomers of the European Southern Observatory (Eso) and the Event Horizon Telescope project teased an event announcing “groundbreaking Milky Way results” from the telescope project. The event will be held in person at 2pm GMT, 9am EDT, at the Eso headquarters in Garching bei München, Germany, as well as streamed on the Eso websiteand Youtube channel.The announcement was scant on details but, based on past work of the involved organizations,...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Map the Movement of White Dwarfs of the Milky Way

White dwarfs were once normal stars similar to the Sun but then collapsed after exhausting all their fuel. Historically, these interstellar remnants have been difficult to study. A recent study from astronomers at Sweden’s Lund University, however, reveals new information about the movement patterns of these perplexing stars. White...
ASTRONOMY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Incredible images of the Milky Way galaxy

Starry night... (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration via AP) The ageless wonder made headlines when eight synchronized radio telescopes worldwide captured the first-ever images of a black hole at the galaxy's center called Sagittarius A*. At 4 million times more massive than the sun, the image created awe and wonderment, displaying how powerful and unknown Earth's galactic landlord really is. While not as dramatic or groundbreaking, the Milky Way galaxy has always been the focal point of some pretty amazing photos. Take a look at these shots from around the U.S. USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network Photo by Ken Crawford USA TODAY Network Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Network11
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Supermassive Black Hole Just Flipped its Entire Magnetic Field

Black holes are powerful cosmic engines. They provide the energy behind quasars and other active galactic nuclei (AGNs). This is due to the interaction of matter with its powerful gravitational and magnetic fields. Technically, a black hole doesn’t have a magnetic field on its own, but the dense plasma surrounding...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Milky Way's black hole was 'birth cry' of radio astronomy

The first image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy brings radio astronomy back to its celestial birthplace. The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a worldwide collection of millimeter-wave radio telescopes, made the new, landmark image of the same region from which came the first cosmic radio waves ever detected. That detection, by Bell Telephone Laboratories engineer Karl Jansky in 1932, was the beginning of radio astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Detect Supermassive Black Hole Precursor – Could Be Evolutionary “Missing Link”

An international team of astronomers has discovered a unique object in the distant, early Universe that is a crucial link between star-forming galaxies and the emergence of the earliest supermassive black holes. It was found using archival data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and other space- and ground-based observatories. This object is the first of its kind to be discovered so early in the Universe’s history and had been lurking unnoticed in one of the best-studied areas of the night sky.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Rapid Neutron Capture: Astronomers Discover “Gold Standard” Star in Milky Way

A team of astronomers led by University of Michigan’s Ian Roederer and including Carnegie’s Erika Holmbeck have identified the widest range of elements yet observed in a star beyond our own Sun. Their findings will be published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series. The researchers identified 65 elements...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Red moon: How to watch the total lunar eclipse tonight

On Sunday night, an eerie red moon will be visible across much of the world thanks to a rare total lunar eclipse.Beginning at 10.27pm ET on Sunday, the Earth will sit between the moon and the sun, and the moon will begin passing into the Earth’s shadow for a partial eclipse. By 11.29pm ET, the moon will be moving into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, and the total eclipse will begin, lasting just over an hour.Light travels in waves, and different-coloured light has different wavelengths. Higher frequency blue and violet light has a shorter...
ASTRONOMY
