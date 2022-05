Looks like God is playing some bowling today. We have not one, but two rounds of severe weather possible today over much of North Dakota. This morning severe thunderstorms are possible mainly along or south of Interstate 94. The main threats will be up to half-dollar-size hail and wind gusts to 60 miles per hour. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main threats will again be up to half-dollar-sized hail and wind gusts to 60 miles per hour.

MANDAN, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO