A officer from Veterans Affairs will be arriving in the Golden Triangle next week to help our area veterans apply for their benefits. The officer will be in Shelby, Wednesday morning, from 9:30, to 11:30, up at the courthouse in Cut Bank, Wednesday, afternoon from 1:30, to 3:30, at the Glacier County Courthouse annex, & Thursday morning in Browning, at the Blackfeet Manpower Center from 9,to 11.Don't worry about a thing, Veterans Affairs is at your service.

SHELBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO