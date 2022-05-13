ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Sued By Couple For Wrongful Death After Miscarrying After Astroworld: Report

By Erika Marie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he reportedly prepares for his return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, Travis Scott has been hit with another lawsuit. The Astroworld tragedy resulted in the deaths of 10 people, but today (May 12), it was reported that a pregnant woman who lost her child during...

