Friends of Coleman County Foundation Awards Grants

Haigen Elizabeth Hemphill is the daughter of Candys and Doug Adams and the Late Brent Hemphill. While in high school, Haigen was involved in: UIL Prose and Poetry, FFA, FFA Livestock and Range Judging, FFA Chapter Conducting, and National Honors Society. Haigen advanced to regionals in Poetry her Junior year, and has been an FFA officer since her Junior year as well. Haigen has been a part of the Livestock judging team and also participated in the range judging her sophomore year. Haigen was apart of the Chapter Conducting team her Freshman and Sophomore year. Aside from in school activities, she has also been involved in the Coleman County Cowgirls, and was named the Coleman PRCA Rodeo Queen in 2020. She has also been involved in the Texas Brigades Summer Camps since Freshman year.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO