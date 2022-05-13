ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

Friends of Coleman County Foundation Awards Grants

colemantoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 17th Annual Friends of Coleman County Foundation Membership Party was held Thursday evening, May 12, at The Lodge at...

www.colemantoday.com

colemantoday.com

Honoring the Coleman County Class of 2022

We are honoring graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 from all county high schools. These will be shared on our Facebook page and can be easily viewed on the HOMEPAGE of Colemantoday.com under the Featured stories section. You can also click on the Coleman County Class of 2022 menu item at the top of any page to view them all. Congratulations to our graduating Seniors! We wish you the best!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

EDC Boards to Meet TUESDAY - Consider Incentive for New Business

The CEDC and CCC boards will consider additional funds to pay for the boat dock at Memory Lake, paying for new furniture for the EDC Director, purchase new sound equipment and furniture for the Council chamber. They will also be meeting with a prospective business owner for Coleman. See agenda attached and below:
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Emily Taylor

Emily Taylor is the daughter of Michael and Ranee Taylor. Throughout my high school career, I have participated in athletics where I have been in numerous sports including; basketball, volleyball, cheer, cross country, track, and powerlifting. I have also been involved in many school related organizations including Student Council, National Honor Society, Make a Difference Club, UIL, One Act Play, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Spanish Club, Bluecat News Network, and Theater. I have also been very active in my community participating in Junior Chamber of Commerce, Texas Midwest Community Network leadership program, Junior Business Association, and a member of First Baptist Church where I have been able to serve my community in numerous ways.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Santa Anna High School Honor Graduates Announced

Santa Anna High School has announced the top two students of their graduating Class of 2022. The Valedictorian is Savanah Perry and the Salutatorian is Ryan Walker. Congratulations to these two honor grads!
SANTA ANNA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Voters Guide – Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4

Here are the answers to the 12 questions from Nanny in his own words. 1. Do you think it is important to assist the families stranded by Mineral Wells crossing to find an alternative route. If not, is the subdivision developer responsible?. Yes. I have a plan to help facilitate...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

#StampOutHunger Food Drive BIG SUCCESS!

A huge THANK YOU to all of our organizers, mail carriers, volunteers and customers who helped make the #StampOutHunger Food Drive a great success yesterday! This food drive wouldn’t be possible without all of your hard work. They received a TOTAL of 716 pounds of non-perishable food!! Thank you from the Christian Family Ministries of Coleman County!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Five of six runoff candidates speak at BCRW luncheon

The Brown County Republican Women’s Club held its monthly luncheon at the Brownwood Country Club Friday, where candidates in the May 24 county runoff elections were invited to speak. Among those in attendance, and who addressed the gathering, were Precinct 4 Justice of Peace candidates incumbent Ted Perez and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Haigen Elizabeth Hemphill

Haigen Elizabeth Hemphill is the daughter of Candys and Doug Adams and the Late Brent Hemphill. While in high school, Haigen was involved in: UIL Prose and Poetry, FFA, FFA Livestock and Range Judging, FFA Chapter Conducting, and National Honors Society. Haigen advanced to regionals in Poetry her Junior year, and has been an FFA officer since her Junior year as well. Haigen has been a part of the Livestock judging team and also participated in the range judging her sophomore year. Haigen was apart of the Chapter Conducting team her Freshman and Sophomore year. Aside from in school activities, she has also been involved in the Coleman County Cowgirls, and was named the Coleman PRCA Rodeo Queen in 2020. She has also been involved in the Texas Brigades Summer Camps since Freshman year.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

CHS Assemblies and Banquets THIS WEEK!

It's definitely spring at Coleman ISD campuses. That means awards banquets and assemblies. Below is a list of THIS week's events to be held. They will include a Sports Banquet, Academic Awards Assembly, UIL Banquet, and the CHS Senior Assembly. Also included this week is the annual Battle of the Classes! Congratulations to all for this wonderfully successful year! Tuesday through Friday's events are as follows:
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene named top 8 in the nation for Economic Development

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) had cause to celebrate Friday, when the city was named eighth in the nation for economic development among cities with populations of 200,000 people or fewer. “Abilene’s being noticed for the top notch community that we are, and it represents real opportunity,” said DCOA President […]
ABILENE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
mysoutex.com

OVG360 poised to take over American Bank Center

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni recently announced that full-service venue management and hospitality company OVG360 will take over facility operations of the American Bank Center from the city’s current managing operator on July 1. Following negotiations to transition operations, OVG360 will oversee venue management, security, food and hospitality...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

V.I.S.D. students participate in Shattered Dreams

Pictured are Kenna Migl and Caden AllenVICTORIA, Texas – Victoria East High School students participate in Shattered Dreams to raise awareness on drinking and driving. On Thursday and Friday, (VEHS) students will participate in Shattered Dreams. Victoria I.S.D. participates in this program every year alternating between Victoria East and Victoria West High Schools. Shattered Dreams, a nationally recognized educational experience,...
VICTORIA, TX
colemantoday.com

Jaiden Leathers

Jaiden Leathers is the daughter of Stephanie Leathers. While at Coleman High School, Jaiden participated in Band, French Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Bleacher Creatures, UIL Poetry and is an ACE CNA program graduate. Jaiden is currently attending Cisco College and plans on attending the LVN program there. Then...
COLEMAN, TX

