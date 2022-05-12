3 takeaways from Missouri softball's SEC tournament upset of Alabama

Missouri softball pulled off another upset on Thursday, taking down the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament, Alabama. The seventh-ranked Tigers found enough offense in the sixth inning, grabbing all three of their runs in the shutout performance.

Before Missouri moves on to the next round, here are three takeaways coming out of the matchup with the Crimson Tide.

Best served cold

When the Tigers faced Alabama in the regular-season finale on Sunday, the result felt like an injustice. The Crimson Tide scored the winning runs on a called home run that bounced off the top of the wall and back into the field of play.

Since the play was deemed unreviewable, the call stood and Alabama took the series. For Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson, the result was disappointing, feeling as if the Tigers were robbed of a deserved chance.

"Losing the way that we did, and who knows if we would have won or lost, it wasn’t coming down to the accurate call on the field,” Anderson said.

On Thursday, Missouri evened the score. With no controversial non-replays, neither team managed to hit a home run.

When asked if Sunday’s result made the tournament win sweeter, pitcher Laurin Krings and infielder Kara Daly nodded and smiled. Anderson noted that the team had all the motivation it needed given the stakes of the tournament, but said the win was nice.

"It keeps you in the hunt,” Anderson said. “We’re here to win championships, that’s what we set out to do and we’re going to fight like crazy.”

Two in a row

The Tigers have not allowed a run in either of their SEC tournament games, also shutting out Auburn 1-0 on Wednesday. That win went to Jordan Weber, who threw eight strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

Against the Crimson Tide, it was Krings who went the distance and posted a shutout in the process.

“I knew it was going to be a good day right when we woke up,’ Krings said. “We had that mentality even on the bus driving here.”

Krings was helped by a solid defensive effort from the Tigers, who didn’t allow a run on five hits from the Crimson Tide.

“Our teams are designed to peak at the end of the year,” Anderson said “You could feel that this was happening and transpiring. When the pitchers have such great command and control, you’re going to see less runs on the board."

'Swing at good pitches'

The Tigers have not been the top-scoring team in the SEC this season. At times, they have struggled to put runs on the board, despite getting on base.

So far in the SEC tournament, the runs Missouri has scored have come at just the right times. Anderson gave some credit to the strong defense for helping out the hitters.

“This level of the SEC championship, you can’t expect that you're going to be having double-digit hits and scoring a lot of runs,” Anderson said. “For our pitchers to do a great job to give us an opportunity to get runners in scoring position to manufacture some runs, it just takes the pressure off of everyone. "

Previously:Missouri 'pumped up' for matchup with Alabama in SEC tournament quarterfinals

Alabama’s Montana Fouts was pitching a shutout as well, until the sixth inning, when the Tigers pushed three runs through. One came off the bat of Daly, who said after the game her success came from being choosier at the plate, at the prompting of Anderson.

“When I actually swing at good pitches, good things happen,” Daily said.

Missouri will be back in action on Friday against Tennessee, who beat Mississippi State on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Matt Stahl is the Missouri athletics beat reporter for the Columbia Daily Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @mattstahl97.