Los Victor's will reopen in Stevens Point. Here's what you should know.

By Caitlin Shuda, Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago

STEVENS POINT – Los Victor’s will reopen soon, bringing back its menu of burritos, tostadas, chimichangas, tortas, tacos, enchiladas, breakfast options and desserts to Division Street.

Los Victor’s Mexican Food California Style will reopen May 19 at 301 Division St. in Stevens Point.

Victor Bustos and his family opened the restaurant in April 2021, but the owners told the Stevens Point Journal last month they were closed because of a lack of employees . They planned to reopen when they had a full team to run Los Victor’s.

The team will be at the restaurant next week to prepare for the reopening on Thursday. The owners told the Stevens Point Journal they hope to have the support of their old customers when they reopen.

The Stevens Point location is the family’s seventh Los Victor’s restaurant, having opened other locations in California, New Mexico and in Wausau.

MORE NEWS: Where does your food come from? New education center in Plover aims to promote agricultural.

MORE NEWS: Streetwise: Daily Thread opens, supply delays push back plans for Opera House, restaurant in Artist & Fare

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda .

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Los Victor's will reopen in Stevens Point. Here's what you should know.

