ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Another raise for city workers? Why La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole backs pay hike

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

LA VERGNE — This city's employees may see their pay climb this summer by another 6% — following a recent 10% boost .

"We want to be the most competitive municipal employer for Rutherford County and surrounding areas," said La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole , who voted for the proposal which would start in July.

"We want to attract the best employees who can provide the best services for our residents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxKld_0fcT5d7G00

The new raise plan, at a time of high inflation, is part of the city's nearly $32.3 million proposed budget. The plan for next fiscal year is not tied to a property tax increase.

Dennis Waldron was the lone alderman who opposed the budget proposal.

"I’m just afraid $32 million is just way too much," said Waldron, a former mayor who lost to Cole in 2018 before winning his alderman seat in 2020 .

"It was like sticker shock."

Political stunt or goodwill gesture?: County mayor's election competition isn't buying pay raise

GOP primary brings change: Joe Carr unseats Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron in GOP primary

The budget requires a second agenda reading by the board to be adopted by the majority — following the recent 4-1 vote on May 5. The second reading will occur during a 7 p.m. June 7 meeting at City Hall. The meeting follows a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m.

The 6% pay raise plan and recent 10% increase follows La Vergne offering other pay raises in recent years:

Other local governments have provided recent raises to workers. The Murfreesboro City Council increased pay tables by 7%, while the Smyrna Town Council agreed to an 8% hike.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron proposed a 15% increase in government worker pay by July. The Rutherford County Board of Education also seeks a 5% pay hike for school district employees and a 3% increase to bus contractor pay starting in July.

Governments compete to hire police officers and firefighters

Mayor Cole is among government officials competing to attract and retain public safety workers in particular.

Entry level annual pay for police officer trainees in Rutherford County ranges from below $40,000 to above $46,000:

  • Murfreesboro: $46,162
  • La Vergne: $44,465
  • Smyrna: $43,971
  • Rutherford County: $39,299 to $39,849

Entry level base annual pay for firefighter trainees is in the $40,000 range in Rutherford County:

  • Smyrna: $40,411
  • Murfreesboro: $39,915
  • La Vergne: $39,701
  • Rutherford County: $39,299

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meLW9_0fcT5d7G00

La Vergne mayor, past mayor have different approaches to budget

Although Waldron said he does support better pay for city workers, he questioned the 22.8% increase to the existing city budget of nearly $26.3 million.

The nearly $6 million increase could be a problem if the economy went into a recession after residents have already faced rising prices for gas, food and housing, Waldron said.

"It’s done priced the working man out of business," Waldron said. "I just don't want to risk laying workers off or raising taxes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzkOn_0fcT5d7G00

Cole, however, said La Vergne's local economy has thrived with more businesses opening and people shopping local. The city expects to have $4 million to $5 million in  excess revenues that can be applied to next year's budget.

"Our sales taxes are running amazingly well," Cole said. "We won’t run into a situation where we are having to fire people. Everything is budgeted and funded."

Who's running for mayor

Cole plans to run for re-election Nov. 8.

Waldron said he only plans to complete his term for an alderman seat he won in 2020 .

"Right now, I have no intention of running for mayor," said Waldron, who's in his 16th year serving on the board, including four as mayor. "I’m happy where I’m at serving the people for four years."

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips and questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

Pending vote on La Vergne budget

The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on city's proposed $32.3 million budget at 6:30 p.m. June 7 at City Hall. A board meeting will follow at 7 p.m. to consider approving the budget plan for a fiscal year that starts July 1.

La Vergne budget numbers

  • Current budget: $26.3 million
  • Proposed budget for next fiscal year starting July 1: $32.3 million
  • Proposed budget impact to the expected certified tax rate: None
  • Percentage increase from existing budget to proposed budget: 22.8%
  • Percentage increase to pay tables for city workers: 6%
  • Current size of city full-time workforce: 257 (21 vacant positions)
  • Current number of part-time firefighters: 8
  • Number of added jobs in proposed budget: 12 (nine firefighters, one maintenance worker, one street laborer and one water department employee. A part-time assistant Senior Center job will be converted to full time)
  • Money in city reserves now: $32 million
  • Money from reserves to balance the proposed budget: $4.2 million
  • City debt: $39 million
  • Proposed budget dedicated to debt service: $2.3 million
  • Expected reserves by July: $54.8 million (includes $17.5 million bond for projects)
  • Projects that will be funded from $17.5 million bond include following: $1.1 million to design police department expansion; $350,000 to design fire station 41; $487,000 to design Public Works Building; $205,000 on engineering and construction for Brookside Park; $180,000 on engineering for Hurricane Creek Greenway; $1.3 million on engineering to widen Old Nashville Highway.

Source: La Vergne spokesperson  Anne Smith

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Another raise for city workers? Why La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole backs pay hike

Comments / 2

Related
WSMV

Williamson County receives national award

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Williamson County was awarded an Achievement Award this week from the National Association of Counties. The award honors an effective county government program, specifically the services offered at Williamson County Animal Center, that strengthen services for residents. “Programs like pet food assistance, free spay/neuter, and...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Smyrna works to reduce bad smell

In a statement Thursday, the Town of Smyrna announced that it was experiencing issues with its Waste Water Treatment Plant, leading to an offensive smell in the area. Specialists are actively working to remedy the problem.
SMYRNA, TN
rewind943.com

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Beginning May 16, you may see an increase of county and state law enforcement along both River and Cumberland Heights roads in Montgomery County.

Law enforcement will focus their efforts on commercial vehicles traveling in violation of posted load and length limits. Montgomery County Highway Department and Sheriff’s Office officials met to discuss concerns about large trucks and tractor-trailers traveling in excess of state posted limits. River Road has a posted gross weight...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTCS Registers 100% of its eligible Voters!

(MURFREESBORO) Middle Tennessee Christian School earned the Secretary of State's Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote. Secretary of State Tre Hargett said, "I am proud to celebrate Middle Tennessee Christian School reaching 100% voter registration by...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
La Vergne, TN
Government
WKRN

Newsmaker: Outside influence in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is taking a look at the ways investment in Middle Tennessee is being accompanied by an outside influence. For more on the impact of companies on Wilson County, Mayor Randall Hutto joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Repair on damaged I-40 overpass in Wilson Co. begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Repairs are set to begin on Sunday to the I-40 Sparta Pike overpass in Lebanon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. An emergency contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction on April 15 and work is expected to be completed by July 15, just in time for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair at the nearby James Ward Agricultural Center.
LEBANON, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

State Rep. Todd Warner earns second campaign violation in 3 weeks

The illegal signage for the Todd Warner (R-Chapel Hill) re-election campaign has reappeared in a new location since being removed from its previous location at the behest of Thompson’s Station Planning and Zoning Department. What appears to be the same semi-truck trailer (pictured) now sits in an easily visible...
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ketron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#City Council#Mayor#City Hall#Debt Service#Gop
tbinewsroom.com

Admin Services Assistant Position Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following positions:. Maintain E-Agent query certification. Runs Criminal Histories and Driver’s License queries for agents to verify and provide subject/victim identifying information while also analyzing criminal information provided in reports. Tracks all Division training attendance hours to ensure proper compliance of federal requirements. Monitor and order office supply inventory. Coordinate and schedule travel and lodging for Division staff. Interpret policy for Medicaid Fraud agents regarding time keeping issues and leave. Assist with Agent dictation responsibilities and ensure quality control of information within TBI’s case tracking system. Assists with re-occurring reports for various reporting requirements, as well as ad-hoc reports when necessary. Upon request, support Agents with search warrant administrative duties not limited to office reviews, scanning, and bate stamping records. Perform other administrative tasks as requested.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rightoncrime.com

Tennessee’s recently passed truth in sentencing law centers around politics, not prevention

Headlines of violent crime strike fear in the hearts of Tennesseans. Our leaders have a duty to combat the scourge of violence with strong leadership aimed at crime prevention, not political posturing. It is through prevention that success is measured — by victims never created, prison beds vacant for want of occupants, and billions of dollars not spent on revolving prison doors.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee

A longstanding backlog in the processing of disability benefits applications from people who are too sick to work has surpassed 1.1 million people nationally — a 27% increase from pre-pandemic levels two years ago and a level not seen in more than a decade. In Tennessee, the number of people waiting to see if their […] The post Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
mjpdnews.org

Overwhelming Majority of Mt. Juliet Merchants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, but 1 Store Failed

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – All but one store denied the sale of alcohol to an underage informant after undercover detectives conducted alcohol compliance checks. Mt. Juliet Police detectives sent an underage informant into all 36 businesses in the city limits that sell beer for off-premises consumption to see if they could purchase beer. Only one store, Speedway at 12115 Lebanon Rd, failed the compliance check and sold alcohol even after checking the informant’s identification. The remaining 35 stores properly checked the informant’s identification and age, which led to their denial of sale.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
529
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy