Rutherford County, TN

Meet Aiden Lambert, Special Olympics standout and softball throw champ

By Toriana Williams
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

Aiden Lambert's parents said his smile is one of a kind, the way it lights up a room, no matter where he is.

Even at the Special Olympics .

Lambert, a 10-year-old student at Wilson Elementary , was one of approximately 600 athletes gathered this week at Middle Tennessee State University's Dean Hayes Track and Field Stadium to celebrate the 2022 Area 16 Special Olympics. Cheers and applause filled the facility as students dashed down the track, the stands filled with supporters overflowed with excitement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivBHN_0fcT5cEX00

This year marked the first time Lambert has participated in sports. He’s pretty good too. At the Special Olympics, he won first place in the softball throw. Leading up to this week’s event, he practiced at school with Ginny Sullivan, his educational assistant.

After winning the event, Lambert flapped his arms in excitement from his wheelchair, a common form of communication for children who are non-verbal.

He even had his own cheer section. Daniel and Kimberly Lambert wore specially-made T-shirts with "Aiden's Pit Crew" emblazoned across them.

Aiden Lambert’s T-shirt spoke to his willingness to embrace new experiences:

“Leader”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VY8pX_0fcT5cEX00

His parents described him as a miracle.

"He almost died at birth. His umbilical cord was this long," Daniel Lambert, his father, said, spacing his pointer and middle finger about two inches apart.

Aiden Lambert, an autistic child who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy that occurs when he eats, continues to fight every day, his parents said.

One throw at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhBeh_0fcT5cEX00

Area 16 Special Olympics: 2022 edition

Local schools participating in this year's Special Olympics: 33

Competitions: 100

Events included racing, wheelchair racing, long jump and softball throws

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation partnered with Area 16 Special Olympics for the 2022 event

