ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

African American History Museum: Humble beginnings, how it got where it is today

By Laurel Thrailkill, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago

Hattiesburg's African American History Museum began as a United Service Organizations center — a home away from home for service members in the 1940s.

This month, the site celebrates its 13th anniversary as a museum and decades of service to the community, including everything from providing a place for recreation to a place to preserve history.

"It served many different purposes," said Vanessa Molden, museum operations and education supervisor. "It was a community center. It was a library for the African Americans, Head Start classes were held here, but it became a museum in 2009."

Originally called the East Sixth Street USO , it was constructed in 1942 as part of a federally funded project that involved the construction of over 300 similar structures. These structures were built due to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's desire to provide a place for military personnel to congregate and relax.

Molden said it was the only USO that was built for use by African Americans during the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJgRi_0fcT5bLo00

"It served as a home away from home," Molden said. "They would come here to participate in wholesome activities.

More: Oak Park High gave Black students educational opportunities, friendships they will never forget

Previously: Hattiesburg philanthropist Oseola McCarty to have legacy preserved

"There were game nights, concerts, dances. Young ladies who were attending the Eureka School would come and serve as hostesses and help plan some of the events as well as just entertain and socialize with the soldiers while they were here."

Molden said there was also a darkroom where photos could be developed.

After East Sixth Street USO was decommissioned in 1946, it became a community center for African Americans. During its second life, it served as a library and school as well.

Eventually, however, it began to be used as a storage facility.

"During that time there was a group of citizens that became concerned about the condition of the building because it had began to deteriorate," Molden said. "So they devised a plan of use for the building, and that plan of use was to turn it into a museum honoring the sacrifice of African American soldiers."

In the late 1990s, the group of citizens convinced the city of Hattiesburg to use the building for housing a local collection of African American military history artifacts and memorabilia.

Community leader and activist, Iola Williams, led the charge by accepting a position as the city’s parks and recreation director in exchange for the use of the USO building.

Over the years artifacts were collected, organized and displayed. The growing collection attracted the attention of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

As a result, the African American Military History Museum Committee was established. The board successfully pursued National Historic Landmark Status and Mississippi Landmark Status.

Today, the museum welcomes thousands of visitors every year.

Though the true anniversary is May 23, the museum will celebrate its 13th anniversary on May 19 with an open house.

“To understand that our museum has paid tribute to African American servicemen and women for 13 years and that countless numbers of visitors have read their stories and better understand their contributions because of our efforts is very rewarding," said Latoya Norman, director of museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and guests are invited to stop by for a tour, light refreshments, games and door prizes.

"I always take great honor and pride in celebrating what we have here in Hattiesburg because it is a unique and historical building that has great historical significance and great significance to the Hattiesburg community as well as the African American Community," Molden said of the anniversary.

Contact reporter Laurel Thrailkill at lthrailkill@gannett.com or on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: African American History Museum: Humble beginnings, how it got where it is today

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

155-year-old Mississippi country church finds renewed life

New Hope Church, on a country road halfway between Houlka and Okolona, was founded on Oct. 6, 1866, less than a year after the Civil War ended. On that day, Isaac Mullins and William Gaskin deeded ground to the Methodist Episcopal Church South “for the establishment of a church on that site,” according to church records. There has been a church on that site ever since.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Brown Girl and Brown Boy Book Tour stops in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national book tour kicked off at a museum in the Capitol City on Saturday, May 14. The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Red Carpet Book Tour stopped by the Mississippi Children’s Museum. Doctor Pamela Gurley hosted the tour to shine light on children’s authors, who are often underrepresented in different […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
State
Mississippi State
Hattiesburg, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iola Williams
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Oseola Mccarty
WJTV 12

Mississippi VA announces leadership changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 13, the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board (MSVA) announced the resignation of Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Chief of Staff Melissa Wade. Officials said Pickering has decided to retire from state government service, while Wade will pursue other endeavors outside of MSVA. Both have an effective date of July […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
prentissheadlight.com

Local seniors honored at annual Top of Class

Jones College recently hosted WDAM-TV’s annual Top of Class recognition program, honoring the Valedictorian and Salutatorians from 45 high schools in the Pine Belt. Prentiss Christian High School Valedictorian Abigail Burkett and Salutatorian Samuel Broom and Jefferson Davis County High School Valedictorian Jade Barnes and Salutatorian Jordan Hooker participated in this year’s celebration at Jones College.
PRENTISS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#The African Americans#Uso#The Eureka School
WJTV 12

Mississippi revises eviction law that judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has revised its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather their belongings from a home before being forced to leave, after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills wrote in his Nov. 30 order that the old Mississippi law was “unpredictable […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

District considers longer hours for assistant teachers

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) — Assistant teachers in Mississippi will receive a $2,000 pay raise starting July 1, but one school district could make its assistants work a longer schedule. A proposal awaiting consideration by the Jackson County School Board would extend assistant teachers’ work from 180 days a year to 187, the Sun Herald reported. Two Gulf […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.  The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland. “The combination […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
vicksburgnews.com

COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Mississippi

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi have increased rapidly over the past two weeks, though overall numbers still remain low. Mississippi has seen the largest percentage increase in the nation for new COVID-19 cases over that time period, according to local and state health agency data compiled by the New York Times. Mississippi’s cases increased 251% compared to 59% nationally.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi judge nominated for U.S. Sentencing Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves was nominated for the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Judge Reeves is one of seven nominees that could serve on the bipartisan independent agency created during the Reagan Administration. If confirmed, he will be the first Black chair of the organization. He received his B.A. from Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Harassment stops pavement work at Yazoo City school

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pavement work at Yazoo City High School (YCHS) has been temporarily stopped after workers were reportedly harassed. The Yazoo Herald reported Delta Asphalt workers were beginning pavement work on a parking lot at the school when community members harassed them. Mayor David Starling said he’s disappointed by the actions of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Crumbl Cookies coming to Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Crumbl Cookies store will soon be coming to the metro area. This time, the store will be located in Flowood, in the Lakeland Commons Shopping Center, near Cups and Ice’s Corner. “Get ready to get in line to get some of the best...
FLOWOOD, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

569
Followers
157
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy