Janesville's public works department honored with statewide Project of the Year award for work on ARISE Town Square

JANESVILLE

The city’s Public Works Department received an award Monday for its work on the east side of the ARISE Town Square downtown.

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Public Works Association named the town square its Project of the Year for 2022 at its spring conference in Oshkosh.

“It was an honor as the former Director of Public Works to receive the APWA-Wisconsin Chapter’s Public Works Project of the Year award for East Town Square,” former department Director Paul Woodard said in a city news release. “This was the final phase of the Town Square project which is the beginning of the revitalization of downtown Janesville.”

The west side of the project won the same award in 2019. The work on the town square was completed through cooperation between the city and the private group ARISEnow.