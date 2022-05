Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade is not overly concerned about the team’s playoffs failure this time around. After all, he knows how hard it is to win at the highest level. In an interview with Complex, Wade was asked on what he thinks went wrong in the Jazz’s postseason exit. Utah lost in six games, 4-2, to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, marking the fifth straight year they failed to go beyond the second round of the playoffs.

