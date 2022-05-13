ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jefferson County through 345 AM CDT At 309 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hensley Island, or 15 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altheimer... Hensley Island Wabbaseka... Sherrill Tucker... Gethsemane Wright... Ferda Rob Roy... Bayou Meteo State Game Area MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or near Southwest Little Rock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Ironton... Estes Toltec Mounds State Park... East End Orion... Sweet Home Geyer Springs... Hensley Island Scott... Pine Bluff Arsenal Baseline... Tucker Pastoria... Higgins This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 135. Interstate 530 between mile markers 2 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooke; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 129 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or 7 miles south of Downtown Little Rock, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Wrightsville... Sweet Home Ironton... Geyer Springs Scott... State Fairgrounds East End... Baseline Higgins... Willow Beach College Station... Parkers-Iron Springs Terry Lock and Dam This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 138. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Denton; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lower Keys in Monroe County through 430 AM EDT At 355 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Big Torch Key, or near Niles Channel Bridge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bahia Honda Channel Bridge, West End Of Seven Mile Bridge, Niles Channel Bridge, Spanish Harbor Channel Bridge, Ohio Key, Bahia Honda Key, Little Torch Key, Middle Torch Key, Big Torch Key and Summerland Key. This includes US 1 between mile markers 22 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A strong thunderstorm may produce strong wind gusts and small hail portions of northeastern Trinity and northeastern Houston Counties through 215 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kennard, or 20 miles northeast of Crockett, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apple Springs, Kennard, Weches and Centralia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...All of the Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest threat for minor saltwater flooding will occur from mid-morning through early afternoon Monday, during the higher high tide
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, northwestern Oneida, western Power, northeastern Cassia, southwestern Bingham and southeastern Minidoka Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to around 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust is likely as well creating areas of low visibility. Locations impacted include Rupert, American Falls, Malta, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Roy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Over Culebrita in Culebra and Kramer Park in St. Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Dallas, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Rockwall The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rockwall County in north central Texas Southern Collin County in north central Texas Northeastern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 146 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Allen, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plano, Garland, McKinney, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Fairview, Heath, Princeton, Fate, Lucas, Parker, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing and Mobile City. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 62 and 78. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the White Oak River, Bogue and Core Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along Carteret County beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.3 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.1 -1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.5 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None 17/10 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.1 1 Minor 18/10 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

