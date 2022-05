PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a marginal risk some areas in the region could see severe weather on Sunday night, but all eyes are on Monday afternoon. Sunday’s severe weather threat could impact the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the Poconos, Upper Chester and Montgomery Counties. There is a chance for damaging winds, a few downpours and brief intense lightning. Warm and humid conditions during Monday morning and early afternoon will set the stage for the development of organized and fast-moving thunderstorms later in the afternoon. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather in Philadelphia and all surrounding counties, the New Jersey suburbs...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO