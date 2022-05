Can you tell where this home is located? By the modern architecture, you’d probably say somewhere in Midway Hollow, Kessler Woods, or Bluffview. After all, the sharp lines of contrasting mixed media, that blend of wood, stucco, and masonry that exudes simplicity and luxury — those are the modern custom homes you see going up in young, revitalized neighborhoods in Dallas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO