Williamsport, MD

Softball playoffs: Blazers, Warriors, Wildcats, Rebels advance

By Daniel Kauffman and Andy Mason, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

Thursday

1A West Region II quarterfinals

Clear Spring 16, Smithsburg 0

Sarah Greenlee pitched a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks, and Alyssa Fisher went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the No. 2-seeded Blazers (13-4) topped the No. 7 Leopards (0-17) in five innings.

“It felt good to get a win,” Clear Spring coach Chris Weaver said. “Playoff wins are fun.”

It was the Blazers’ first win in over two weeks.

They were 12-0 before ending the regular season with four straight losses — two against Williamsport and two against Boonsboro.

Their skid coincided with the absence of senior star Chloe Hess, who was still sidelined Thursday with a thumb injury.

This year, Hess is 10-0 in the circle with a 0.43 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 49 innings. She’s also batting a team-best .581.

“Without Chloe there, we were deflated a little bit,” Weaver said. “But we talked about it at practice and preached the ‘next player up.’

“You look for leadership, and today we got it out of Sarah. She came in, and she threw a great game, moving the ball well and hitting her spots.”

Clear Spring jumped on Smithsburg early, scoring seven runs in the first inning. The Blazers added three runs in the second inning and six in the fourth.

Dana Hammond had two hits and three RBIs, Jozie Watkins had two hits and an RBI, Serenity Anderson had a triple and two RBIs, Faith Moore hit an RBI double and Greenlee drove in two runs.

Clear Spring will host No. 3-seeded Boonsboro in the region semifinals Monday. The Warriors defeated the Blazers 10-0 on May 2 and 12-0 on May 9.

“I’d love to have Chloe back for Monday,” Weaver said. “But if we don’t, it’s next girl up.”

Boonsboro 17, Brunswick 0

Maddy Taylor pitched a five-inning no-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts, and the host and third-seeded Warriors (14-5) finished with 12 hits in advancing.

Tiffany Schaeffer went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and Emmalee Burker went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, scoring three runs for Boonsboro. Sage Haller went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Breean Gay drove in two runs.

Williamsport 14, Hancock 1

The Wildcats (9-9) went on the road and rolled past the Panthers (8-8) to advance.

Williamsport will travel to Catoctin on Monday.

3A West Region I quarterfinals

South Hagerstown 12, Oakdale 8

Madi Wade did it all for the host Rebels (7-9) in a victory over the Bears.

Wade hit two home runs and drove in four runs at the plate, and struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings of relief pitching, giving up no earned runs.

Wade now has 10 home runs on the season, tying the county record set by Williamsport's Kayla Ewing in 2011.

Paige Whittington had three hits, stole four bases and scored three runs for South. Aaliyah Creary had three hits, including a double, and drove in two. Leah Palmer hit a three-run homer and a double.

The Rebels will travel to Linganore on Monday.

Thomas Johnson 10, North Hagerstown 0

The Hubs (4-15) were held to no hits and three walks in a six-inning road loss to the Patriots.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Softball playoffs: Blazers, Warriors, Wildcats, Rebels advance

