Boonsboro boys, South Hagerstown girls crowned team champions in county tennis tournament

Boonsboro freshman Hunter Liao rolled to the boys singles championship without dropping a game in any of his three matches, and the Warriors claimed the Washington County Public Schools Tennis Tournament boys team title Thursday.

Led by girls doubles champions Amanda Frushour and Mackenzie Fritts, and mixed doubles champions Tyler Sokol and Riley Troxell, host South Hagerstown claimed the girls team title.

Liao (17-0) dispatched Clear Spring's Andrew Keller (9-6) in the boys singles championship match, 6-0, 6-0. Boonsboro's boys team finished the tournament with 25 points, four ahead of second-place South and nine ahead of third-place North Hagerstown.

The Hubs' boys doubles team of Lleyton Foster and Abe Jones (5-1) upset Boonsboro's top-seeded Nick Stotler and Bryan Duft (18-1) — who had been undefeated — 6-4, 6-1 in the championship match.

Frushour and Fritts (13-1), the top seed in the girls doubles bracket, defeated Williamsport's Chelsea Kreps and Grace Caudell (9-5) in the championship match, 6-4, 6-4. The Rebels' girls team finished with 25 points, six ahead of second-place Boonsboro.

Sokol and Troxell were the fifth seed in the mixed doubles bracket but won all three of their matches, capped by a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Rebels teammates Michael Moore and Mae Crews in the championship match.

The girls singles final, between Clear Spring's top-seeded Kayda Shives and Williamsport's second-seeded Lauren Toms (8-4), was suspended by darkness after each player won a set. The 10-point tiebreaker was played Friday afternoon, and Toms (9-4) finished off a 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 upset of Shives (14-2), who was the 2021 county girls player of the year.

Regional tournaments will be held next week. Brackets are online at mpssaa.org.

