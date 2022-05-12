ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Alabama Softball bows out of SEC Tournament with loss to Missouri

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Alabama faced Missouri for the 4th straight game on Thursday. This time, they met on the SEC Tournament stage.

What stayed the same, however, was the trend of “the big inning”, and who got lucky enough to catch it. Missouri wore the honor on Thursday, as they defeated Alabama, 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, hosted by the University of Florida.

The game remained scoreless until the 6th inning when Missouri scored all three of their runs on two hits and two Tide errors.

The first three batters of the inning reached for the Tigers. Jenna Laird opened the inning with a leadoff single, Kimberly Wert was intentionally walked, and Brooke Wilmes reached on an error. With the bases loaded, Kendyll Bailey hit a sacrifice fly to center field, deep enough to score Laird to put Missouri on the board, 1-0.

Alabama caught a break on the next at-bat, as a fielder’s choice forced a runner out at the plate and gave them an out in the inning.

Alabama’s luck would be short lived, as Kara Daly would single home a run, extending Missouri’s lead to 2-0. In the next at-bat, the Crimson Tide would commit their second error of the inning, which allowed the third and final run of the game.

Alabama was held to five hits on the afternoon, with Ashley Prange leading the way with two. montana fouts took the tough loss in the circle. In seven innings, Fouts struck out five batters while allowing five hits and one earned run.

Alabama will now await their postseason fate on Selection Sunday. According to the recent field of 64 projection from College Sports Madness, Alabama is projected to be the no. 6 seed, hosting Georgia Tech, Illinois, and UMBC.

