The offline data saved project is designed to allow internet users to access their personal information no matter where they are, even if they are not connected to the internet. This information includes messages, emails, photos and other private content. The project also enables users to store their passwords and passwords in an encrypted form so that they can access them when needed. Data sets are used to make predictions, analyze trends, and make decisions, such as surveys, sensors, or other data sets. Data can be used in many ways such as to find trends and patterns or to predict events that may happen.

