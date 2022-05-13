ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Politics Explained podcast: Food stamps, home prices and Donald Trump's influence

By Anna Staver, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
An Ohio Republican took a page from California Democrats. Folks using food stamps could find themselves going without. And the former president still holds sway over the state's Republican Party.

We break down what it all means on this week's episode of Ohio Politics Explained.

It's a podcast from the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau where we catch you up on the state's political news in 15 minutes or less. This week, host Anna Staver was joined by reporter Laura Bischoff.

1) Buying homes by the dozen

Home prices in central Ohio have been rising at double-digit rates for years, and one Republican thinks bulk buying of single-family properties by investment companies might be partially to blame.

Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Township, introduced a bill that would ban bulk home buying and force investment companies to wait until homeowners and housing nonprofits have a chance to buy properties sold at auction.

2) Federal food stamp money

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government gave Ohio $120 million extra per month to help people buy groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Those dollars are set to disappear in July and about 700,000 Ohio households are expected to see benefits reduced or eliminated.

3) Abortion access denied

A bill to prevent states from banning access to abortions before a fetus is viable (about 23-24 weeks) failed 49-51 in the U.S. Senate this week.

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown voted for the bill. Republican Sen. Rob Portman voted against it.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to overturn federal protections for the procedure this summer.

4) The value of Donald Trump's endorsement

All the federal candidates Trump endorsed in Ohio claimed victory on primary election night. Many political pundits have attributed J.D. Vance's victory in the crowded U.S. Senate field to the former president's seal of approval.

But Trump's influence in the race for governor was less obvious. Trump didn't endorse Gov. Mike DeWine or any of this three opponents.

Listen to "Ohio Politics Explained" on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts and TuneIn Radio. The episode is also available by clicking the link in this article.

The USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau serves The Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Comments / 1

