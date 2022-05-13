ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Video Shows People Stopping Car Passing Through Busy Intersection After Driver Suffers ‘Medical Episode’

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boynton Beach Police Department released security footage showing a group of Good Samaritans who sprung into action after a woman suffered a “medical episode” while behind the wheel last week. The video starts just as the woman’s car begins to slowly move through a busy intersection...

www.complex.com

Comments / 108

Teresa Nunnery
2d ago

WOW!! Way to go guys. You are all heroes ❤️. That is team work and caring. Gives me chills to just watch and see the love that came together to save this lady. God bless you all every one of you. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
58
Manjeet Singh
2d ago

this is call real America..love n help...not hate n shooting..these Peoples are real American Hero..God Bless them..People need to learn from them

Reply(3)
55
forevermore 1
2d ago

I cannot believe how many people moved there cars and didn't try to help today it was this woman tomorrow it could be you. If you see a person in a moving vehicle slumped over try and help I know there is still good people out there.

Reply(1)
25
Related
CBS LA

Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover

A street takeover in Willowbrook ended in flames and arrests. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, about 400 people crowded the intersection of 120th Street and South Central Avenue. That's where a car was doing donuts and caught fire, exploding into a fireball. When firefighters responded to extinguish the flames, the large crowd gathered around them and started cheering.Arrests were made, though it remains unclear how many individuals were apprehended.  
WILLOWBROOK, CA
Daily Mail

Incredible moment Atlanta SWAT officer saves baby boy’s life by performing CPR on unresponsive infant after youngster’s family caught cop’s attention by blowing horn and flashing hazard lights

Friday the 13th proved to be very lucky for a baby boy called Pierre whose life was saved by a passing SWAT cop with impressive CPR skills. A member of the Atlanta Police Department's SWAT unit was in the right place at the right time when he saved the life of a 4-month-old baby by administering CPR.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Boynton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Deadly Wrong Way Crash On Gratigny Parkway Ramp

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a deadly wrong way crash early Thursday morning on the Gratigny Parkway. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway. The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer, heading westbound on the Gratigny Parkway, exited onto the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway when it slammed into a red Dodge pickup truck that was heading in the wrong direction. “This guy is coming the wrong way, and I mean I see it, but it was coming too fast,” said Johnny Cuba, the driver of the tractor trailer. Cuba said as exited onto the ramp, he saw headlights coming at him. “Immediately I tried to not crash. I turned to the side but no, we crashed,” he said. The driver of the pickup truck was killed, Cuba was not harmed. An investigation is underway into how the driver of the pickup truck ended up going the wrong way on the ramp.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Good Samaritans
News4Jax.com

Man, woman in life-threatening condition after Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – A man and woman are both in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday morning. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight officers responded to a person shot in the 8100 block of Hawthorne Street. At the scene officers found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
brproud.com

Elderly Lutcher woman found dead, son becomes person of interest

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a 68-year-old woman was found deceased in her home. On Saturday, deputies received a call regarding a wellness concern for a woman on 2nd Street in Lutcher. The sheriff’s office and the Gramercy Police Department responded to the call and found Glenda Edler, 68, deceased in her home.
LUTCHER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox13news.com

Reports: 1 dead, 5 injured after plane crashes into South Florida bridge

MIAMI, Fla. - One person is dead and five others were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed into a South Florida bridge, according to a report from WSVN. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on a bridge over the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbor. The Bay Harbor Islands Police Department said the area would be closed to traffic as emergency services responded.
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Buffalo Mayor Praises ‘Hero’ Security Guard who Died While Confronting Supermarket Gunman

A retired Buffalo police officer who died while exchanging gunfire with the supermarket shooter on Saturday is being hailed as a “hero” by city officials. The Buffalo News reports one of the 10 victims killed in Saturday’s mass shooting has been identified as 55-year-old security guard Aaron Salter Jr., a former lieutenant with the Buffalo Police Department who confronted the gunman before he was fatally shot.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Suspects wearing ski masks reportedly start series of fights on Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) —  A group of suspects wearing ski masks are believed to be responsible for a series of fights that broke out near the bandstand at Revere Beach on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say one boy had to be taken to Mass General Hospital with a “potentially serious injury.” Five arrests ended up being made, with most of those arrested being people under 18 years old. The charges range from assault to disorderly conduct. Officers say there were several hundred people gathered in the area around 5 p.m. Troopers from nearby barracks were sent to the area to assist with crowd control, along with K-9 units.
REVERE, MA
KESQ News Channel 3

A big rig overturns on the 91 Freeway

 A big rig overturned on the Riverside (91) Freeway near downtown Riverside, snagging traffic and prompting a Sigalert. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near the 60/91/215 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash did not involve any other vehicles and the driver of the The post A big rig overturns on the 91 Freeway appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Bring Me The News

Around 100 kids run from carnival fight into Northtown Mall

Northtown Mall in Blaine was locked down Saturday night after kids rushed into the mall following a large fight outside at the carnival located in the parking lot. The Northtown Mall Carnival, which began Thursday and runs through May 22, was the seen of what Blaine Police Department described as a group of "approximately 30 people gathering near the Ferris wheel threatening to fight one another" around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy