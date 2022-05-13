For the first time ever, part of the NFL schedule will be available only on a streaming service. Starting in 2022, Thursday Night Football will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime.

It's a cash cow for the NFL, which is set to make around $100 billion over the next decade from its new association with the streaming network.

TNF also has a new on-air crew with Al Michaels coming over from NBC to do play-by-play and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will take a full-time role for Amazon going forward.

Thursday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

When: 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: Amazon Prime

The 2022 NFL season opener kicks off on a Thursday, but is not considered a TNF game. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Week 2

Chargers at Chiefs, Sept. 15

Week 3

Steelers at Browns, Sept. 22

Week 4

Dolphins at Bengals, Sept. 29

Week 5

Colts at Broncos, Oct. 6

Week 6

Commanders at Bears, Oct. 13

Week 7

Saints at Cardinals, Oct. 20

Week 8

Ravens at Buccaneers, Oct. 27

Week 9

Eagles at Texans, Nov. 3

Week 10

Falcons at Panthers, Nov. 10

Week 11

Titans at Packers, Nov. 17

Week 12

Bills at Patriots, Nov. 24

Week 13

Raiders at Rams, Dec. 1

Week 14

49ers at Seahawks, Dec. 8

Week 15

Jaguars at Jets, Dec. 15

Week 15

Cowboys at Titans, Dec. 22

