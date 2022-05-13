Thursday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
For the first time ever, part of the NFL schedule will be available only on a streaming service. Starting in 2022, Thursday Night Football will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime.
It's a cash cow for the NFL, which is set to make around $100 billion over the next decade from its new association with the streaming network.
TNF also has a new on-air crew with Al Michaels coming over from NBC to do play-by-play and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will take a full-time role for Amazon going forward.
When: 8:20 p.m. Eastern
Where: Amazon Prime
The 2022 NFL season opener kicks off on a Thursday, but is not considered a TNF game. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Week 2
Chargers at Chiefs, Sept. 15
Week 3
Steelers at Browns, Sept. 22
Week 4
Dolphins at Bengals, Sept. 29
Week 5
Colts at Broncos, Oct. 6
Week 6
Commanders at Bears, Oct. 13
Week 7
Saints at Cardinals, Oct. 20
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers, Oct. 27
Week 9
Eagles at Texans, Nov. 3
Week 10
Falcons at Panthers, Nov. 10
Week 11
Titans at Packers, Nov. 17
Week 12
Bills at Patriots, Nov. 24
Week 13
Raiders at Rams, Dec. 1
Week 14
49ers at Seahawks, Dec. 8
Week 15
Jaguars at Jets, Dec. 15
Week 15
Cowboys at Titans, Dec. 22
