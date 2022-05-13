ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney, Simu Liu, Charli D’Amelio and More to Join Season 5 of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ on Apple TV+ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Sasha Urban
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NMAO_0fcT2gne00

Buckle up, because Season 5 of “ Carpool Karaoke: The Series ” is set to premiere on May 27 and the lineup includes some of this year’s biggest stars, Variety can reveal exclusively.

The new season of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ show will feature the groupings of “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and “The Matrix Resurrections” actor Jessica Henwick; “The White Lotus” co-stars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; the entire D’Amelio family — Charli, Dixie, Heidi and Marc; “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott of “Property Brothers” (who met each other on the set of “Carpool Karaoke”); Brazilian superstar Anitta and “Icy” rapper Saweetie; and Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, CM Punk and Ruby Soho of All Elite Wrestling.

The series is based on the “Carpool Karaoke” segment from “The Late Late Show with James Corden ,” which consistently reachers viewer counts in the millions online, with guests including Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello and many others joining James Corden for karaoke and conversation on wheels.

The Apple TV+ series doesn’t feature Corden, and instead pairs and groups different celebrities with one another to go for the musical ride of a lifetime — with personal playlists, sing-alongs, visits to their favorite locations and surprises for unwitting passersby. The show launched in 2017, and has featured guests including the cast of “Stranger Things”; Weezer and Fred Armisen; Maya Rudolph and HAIM; Kesha and Whitney Cummings; Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey; Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber; and Jason Sudeikis with The Muppets.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which has won an Emmy Award for outstanding variety series for each of its previous four seasons, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. Executive producers are James Corden, Eric Pankowski and Ben Winston.

Here is a teaser of this upcoming season:

