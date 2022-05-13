ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lawyer who argued landmark US abortion case outraged over possible reversal

By FranÃ§ois PICARD, FRANCOIS PICARD
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03a1Y4_0fcT2fuv00
Retired attorney Linda Coffee, the last living member of the legal team who won the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case, is worried that nearly 50 years later the Supreme Court will overturn the decision /AFP

The leak of a US Supreme Court draft ruling that would seemingly overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision securing a nationwide right to abortion has sparked widespread outrage -- but attorney Linda Coffee is especially miffed.

Coffee is the last living member of the legal team who won the case in 1973.

"I think that's going to be awful" if the Supreme Court ultimately adopts the draft opinion published by Politico last week, the 79-year-old said in an interview with AFP at her home in Texas.

"It's going to cost a lot more for people that don't have good health care or just the poor" to get an abortion, said Coffee, sitting in her wheelchair.

"They can't go to another state," she noted. "A lot of people can't afford the airplane."

Millions of American women could find themselves hundreds or even thousands of miles away from the nearest medical center performing abortions, if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade.

"I think a very large percentage of people favor retaining some form of Roe versus Wade," said Coffee, who added that "a smaller balance -- of course, they're very vocal -- they don't want anything."

According to a May 2021 study from the Pew Research Center, 59 percent of Americans believe abortion should remain legal in all or a majority of cases.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will be up to each state to decide whether or not to allow abortions -- and how to set the conditions.

In that case, 26 states would be "certain or likely" to ban abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a US think tank that supports abortion rights.

- 50 years later -

Coffee was 27 years old when, in 1970, she officially filed the Roe v. Wade case in a Dallas court.

She had developed a legal argument that her client, a woman who wanted an abortion after getting pregnant at age 21, had her constitutional right to "privacy" violated by a Texas law that banned the procedure in most cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HegWx_0fcT2fuv00
Linda Coffee looks through her collection of letters, documents, and newspaper clippings related to her work on the Roe v. Wade case /AFP

Poor and suffering from problems with addiction, Norma McCorvey said she did not have the means to travel out-of-state for an abortion.

After meeting Coffee and her legal partner Sarah Weddington, McCorvey eventually agreed to be the plaintiff, under the pseudonym "Jane Roe," in a challenge to the Texas ban, which was formally filed against Henry Wade, the Dallas County district attorney.

Nearly 50 years later, Coffee continues to receive notes from students, activists and journalists who want to know more details about the legal battle at the heart of the abortion debate in America.

She adds their letters to her personal collection, which includes the quill pens she received for appearing before the Supreme Court -- a time-honored tradition -- and newspaper articles about abortion or her co-counsel Sarah Weddington, who died last year at the age of 76.

"I'd sometimes get calls from people in South Dakota, or you know, even in Canada... Most of them didn't know that Jane Roe never had an abortion!" said Coffee, with a chuckle.

In fact, the "Roe" case took three years to work its way through the courts -- so by the time the Supreme Court issued its final decision, in January 1973, Norma McCorvey had already given birth to her child, which she gave away through adoption, like her two previous children.

- A difficult few years -

Weddington would go on to serve in politics, but Coffee remained largely out of the limelight -- continuing to practice law in Texas, but specializing in bankruptcies and divorces.

When she eventually retired, Coffee moved to the small town of Mineola, two hours east of Dallas, where she still lives.

"Linda doesn't call attention to herself," explained Rebecca Hartt, Coffee's partner of 38 years. "She's very shy," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6lTj_0fcT2fuv00
Linda Coffee (R) and her partner of 38 years, Rebecca Hartt (L), now live in a small town two hours east of Dallas, Texas /AFP

The last few years have been difficult for Coffee: after she was hospitalized in intensive care for 241 days with encephalitis, she broke her hip last summer.

The couple also lives without running water inside their home, because they could not afford the few thousand dollars needed to repair pipes that burst in Texas's extreme cold snap in February 2021.

Coffee's cousin Richard Stafford says that she has multiple projects in the works that "should help her get out of this difficult situation."

"A film documentary and scripted limited series movie" are being negotiated with producers, said Stafford, a journalism professor at the University of Georgia.

He also hopes to publish a memoir based on Coffee's experiences preparing and arguing the Roe v. Wade case.

Comments / 33

C26 Main
2d ago

End abortion it’s the right thing to do. Nothing in life is free even sex has consequences. So chose wisely whom you spend time with it may be a lifelong event.

Reply(3)
9
J Stuart
1d ago

I wonder if she remembers coaching Roe as to what to say and not say… you know like in her dying declaration… but that doesn’t matter

Reply
6
Traveller678
18h ago

The “right” to abortion is not in the US Constitution. It never was. Roe fabricate a legal framework literally out of thin air, “prenumbra and emenations”. The US people need to reclaim our US Federal Constitution from those who wish to make a mockery of our government.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Mineola, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Mccorvey
Person
Sarah Weddington
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Politico#The Pew Research Center#Americans
Washington Examiner

Alito’s ruling is what most people want on abortion

The Supreme Court may finally overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The news media and the Democrats want you to think this is an extreme position. It’s not. On both questions, Mississippi’s abortion law and the substance of Roe v. Wade, the draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito represents the majority view of U.S. residents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy