The cofounder of luxury wellness destination Rancho La Puerta shares life tips as she reaches her milestone birthday. According to oral tradition, the Native American Kumeyaay Nation revered Mount Kuchumaa in what is modern-day San Diego County. They believed that the Creator God Spirit, Maayhaay, designated the mountain as the central location for acquiring power for healing and peace. Known today as Tecate Peak, this sacred landform is the backdrop for Rancho La Puerta, located about 2.5 miles across the border in Tecate, Mexico, where owner Deborah Szekely has been sharing her now-legendary blueprint for longevity with others for more than 80 years.

