For the first time, the City of Beverly Hills is expected to host a celebration of Pride Month with events and activities spanning the first two weeks of June. At the May 12 Arts and Culture Commission Special Liaison Meeting, staff presented Mayor Lili Bosse and and Councilmember John Mirisch with a proposal for the inaugural Beverly Hills Pride 2022 as part of the city and Human Relations Commission Embrace and Celebrate Culture Initiative. Pending City Council approval, the Arts and Culture and Human Relations Commissions would bring festive pride activities in early June to help kick off Pride Month in Beverly Hills. The proposal includes go between optics lighting on the side of City Hall, a celebratory tree lighting and two public performances: a concert event hosted by and in collaboration with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and an event at Greystone.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO