LEACOCK, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work on a center turn lane on Route 23 in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County, has been rescheduled due to recent inclement weather. This work, which previously was expected to be performed from May 16 through May 20, is now scheduled for June 6 through June 13. A left turn prohibition through the construction zone will be in place.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO