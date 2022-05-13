ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters salvage wedding photo from burnt-out home

By Jason Sloss
 3 days ago

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Some families in the Laguna Niguel community of Orange County have little, if anything, to return to after a wind-driven brush fire destroyed and damaged at least 20 homes there.

Resident Keith Morey spoke with FOX 5 after the blaze, which officials named the Coastal Fire, swept through and destroyed the home he’s rented for nine years — taking nearly everything he owned with it.

But Morey and his wife found a small moment of positivity: Firefighters were able to save their computer and a wedding photo. Crews returned those belongings to the couple Thursday, providing a touching moment amid the destruction and sadness.

“They’re the heroes,” Morey said, clutching the beloved photograph in its frame.

Fire crews from all over Southern California, including San Diego County , have responded to the 200-acre blaze. Homes continued to smolder there Thursday, and what’s left of the burnt-out structures remained unstable and in danger of collapsing.

Throughout the day, residents walked the street in disbelief, checking on their homes and their neighbors’ homes.

FOX 5 also spoke with evacuees who spent the night at a nearby Red Cross evacuation center.

“I saw an orange glow coming. (I) come to my bedroom and I looked out the window, and I could see the hillside on fire. My neighbor called me and she said, ‘Everybody is evacuating,'” one resident explained.

“It was scary inside, you know, trying to keep it as a parent — trying to maintain composure. But I was scared because it was coming so fast, they came up so quickly.”

Read more Coastal Fire coverage here.

