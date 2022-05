Kamaru Usman thinks the proof is in the pudding when it comes to his callout of Canelo Álvarez for a boxing match. The UFC welterweight champion has been campaigning for a boxing bout with the Mexican star for some time now. However, those pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as neither Canelo nor UFC President Dana White seems too keen on making that fight a priority at the moment.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO