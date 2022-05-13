ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Twist in $20M cocaine scuba diver death as a mystery woman with a green handbag and olive-skinned bloke in boardshorts emerge as key persons of interest in baffling case

By Kevin Airs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police have identified a woman and a man from security footage they think can help with investigations following the death of drug mule diver and a staggering 54kg cocaine haul recovered off the Australian coast.

Detectives the pair may be able to help with inquiries following the tragic incident in the port of Newcastle on Monday.

The woman, was seen wearing glasses and blonde highlights, and was carrying a green bag.

The man was believed to be of South American descent.

They were seen on CCTV shortly after the dead diver and the huge cocaine consignment was seized at 9.30am on Monday.

The appeal for help comes after police stopped superyacht boss Jimmy Blee, 62, from leaving the country on board a flight from Cairns to Singapore on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rj5nz_0fcSyguQ00
Police want to speak with two people seen on CCTV footage after a diver who died trying to recover 54kg of cocaine from a ship's hull in Newcastle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29esCq_0fcSyguQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhgcA_0fcSyguQ00
Detectives investigating the massive drugs haul want to speak with a blonde or grey-haired woman and an olive-skinned South American man seen on camera

He is expected to be extradited from Queensland to NSW on Friday to face charges of large scale drug smuggling.

Now police have released images of the new pair they now want to quiz over the $20million drug bust.

'As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the death of the diver – who has yet to be formally identified – detectives believe the man and woman may be able to assist with inquiries,' said a police spokesman.

'The man is described as being of South American appearance, about 178cm tall and of an athletic build.

'The woman is described as being of a thin build, about 150-160cm tall and has a tanned complexion with blonde/grey hair.'

Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said the pair may have been in Newcastle between May 1 and 11, and warned the man is allegedly dangerous.

He alleged both entered the country illegally via ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsSeM_0fcSyguQ00
The appeal for help comes after police stopped superyacht boss Jimmy Blee, 62, from leaving the country on board a flight from Cairns to Singapore on Wednesday

Detectives launched an interstate taskforce, taking in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory, after the drug smuggling operation went tragically wrong on Monday.

A diver - wearing sophisticated breathing gear which disguised his movements and hid any tell-tale trail of bubbles from his scuba gear - was found dying in the water.

He had been trying to recover a $20million drug haul hidden in a ship's hull and was found surrounded by large floating bricks of cocaine wrapped in yellow plastic.

Police dive teams found a further 54kg of the drug in the underwater sea chest inside the hull of the Argentinean cargo ship which had arrived in Newcastle on Sunday evening.

Now detectives suspect it may be linked to a similar 'spectacular' cocaine discovery found floating in the ocean off Indonesia at the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U115I_0fcSyguQ00
How the dive tragedy unfolded and the drug haul was revealed

Police are probing to see if there is a connection between the two after 179kg of the drug was discovered in the water near Java's Merak port on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rb7gd_0fcSyguQ00
The diver's body was found surrounded by floating sealed yellow bricks of cocaine

The Indonesian haul - valued at $80million - was found in four black plastic blocks, floating in the ocean off the docks.

'This is a spectacular seizure of cocaine considering its huge value and the impact on the people as a result of the illicit drugs,' said Indonesian Navy Vice Admiral Ahmadi Heri Purwono.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the discovery and local investigations are continuing, but it is understood Australian police have been in touch with their Indonesian counterparts.

'The logistics of this operation were huge with many moving parts and we're also looking at Indonesia and what may have happened there,' added Det Supt Critchlow.

NSW detectives suspect 300kg was originally stashed in the haul in the hull of the Argentinean cargo ship which docked in Newcastle.

They believe 46kg was successfully removed in Australia before the tragic death of the drug mule diver, leaving 200kg still to be accounted for.

Comments / 3

Related
Vice

Diver’s Body Washes Up in Port Next to $20M of Cocaine

The body of a diver was found alongside more than 50 kilograms of packaged cocaine, worth an estimated $20 million, at the world’s largest coal port on Monday. Police were called to Kooragang Island in the Australian city of Newcastle at about 9:30AM after receiving reports of an unconscious diver on the banks of the Hunter River. The man, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Superyacht tour operator wears a tropical shirt for brief court appearance over his alleged involvement in $20million cocaine smuggling ring

An alleged drug importer tied to the discovery of a dead diver near a $20million cocaine haul in Newcastle has been formally refused bail. James Lake Blee appeared at Parramatta Local Court via video link on Saturday morning after being extradited from Queensland overnight. The 62-year-old donned a tropical shirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scuba Diver#Handbag#Diving#Boardshorts#Australian#South American#Cctv
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fears farmers will be ravaged by a second mouse plague that destroyed millions of dollars' worth of crops last year

Farmers are being urged to be on the lookout for mice in their paddocks amid reports of increased numbers of the rodents across Australia's rural regions. Australia's government science agency says farmers have reported increased mice activity in northern NSW, central Queensland, north western Victoria, the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia and the wheat belt in Western Australia.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy