ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Wild fox in Anoka County tests positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza

ABC Newspapers
ABC Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25183c_0fcSycNW00

A wild fox from Anoka County has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. This is the first confirmed case of this disease in a wild mammal in Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory alerted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for monitoring the health of the state’s wildlife. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the positive test earlier this week.

Last week, two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada tested positive for HPAI. Those kits were the first reported cases of the current HPAI outbreak in a wild mammal in North America. The Minnesota fox also was a kit.

The DNR routinely responds to reports of sick wildlife and conducts testing for many wildlife diseases, including canine distemper and rabies in foxes. In light of these most recent findings of HPAI in fox kits, the DNR will add avian influenza to the routine screening process when foxes exhibiting neurological symptoms are submitted to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

This year’s HPAI strain is more aggressive and has caused more deaths amongst domestic poultry and wild birds than the previous strain in 2015.

“Testing in Minnesota has confirmed HPAI in nearly 200 wild birds, including 19 species of birds, primarily waterfowl and raptors,” said Michelle Carstensen, the DNR’s wildlife health program supervisor.

The DNR is coordinating bird sampling efforts with U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Raptor Center, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, Wild and Free, and other wildlife rehabilitation centers. The DNR and its partners are still learning about this new HPAI strain and its effects on wildlife. The DNR’s monitoring efforts are designed to learn where the strain is spreading and what species might be affected.

“Wild animals can sometimes transmit diseases to humans, and while we typically think of rabies or other well-known diseases as the primary concerns, this shows that there are other risks to keep in mind as well,” said Dr. Joni Scheftel, state public health veterinarian with the Minnesota Department of Health. “The best advice we have for Minnesotans is to avoid contact with wildlife that appear sick or injured and contact your healthcare provider if you are bitten or have other close contact with wildlife.”

Minnesotans who find sick or dead waterfowl and raptors — which are the wildlife most affected by HPAI — should contact the DNR to file a report. Learn more about what kind of reports the DNR needs for monitoring purposes, its response to the avian influenza outbreak, and contact information on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/AI).

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Attention Minnesota Smelt Fans: Be Careful How Much You Eat

Let me rack up one more thing that I learned about when I moved to Duluth, harvesting smelt. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural resources: "Rainbow smelt, silver-colored fish about 6 to 9 inches long, is an exotic species to Lake Superior." The overall population has declined since the 1970s but still remains a popular pastime in the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anoka County, MN
Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Anoka County, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Anoka County, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Anoka County, MN
Health
mprnews.org

A nice Sunday; full lunar eclipse Sunday evening

Friday and Saturday were beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps. Our Sunday will be fairly nice too. A few spots in Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see a brief shower late Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening. You can hear updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Foxes#Red Fox#Hpai#Dnr#U S Department
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 13

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,919 newly reported cases and 12 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,559. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 11. The coronavirus variant that is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Gov. Walz reels in 21-inch walleye during Governor's Fishing Opener

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — On the waters of Lake Winnibigoshish, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the 2022 Governor's Fishing Opener on Saturday. Walz won this year's competition with the Lt. Gov. after reeling in a 21-inch walleye. “We’re proud of our state’s abundant natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Invasive Jumping Worms Are Now Devastating Iowa

A new invasive species has made its way to Iowa and the results could be disastrous for the state's ecosystem. Not only are these 'jumping worms' invasive, but they're also downright scary. Jumping worms originally came to the U.S. from Asia in the late 18th century and have slowly been...
IOWA STATE
ABC Newspapers

ABC Newspapers

Anoka County, MN
7
Followers
27
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

ABC Newspapers is comprised of Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine/Spring Lake Park/ Columbia Heights/ Fridley Life newspapers. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1865. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.abcnewspapers.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/abc_newspapers/

Comments / 0

Community Policy