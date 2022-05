SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year is an election year, and California voters should start receiving their mail-in ballots for the June Primary if they have not already. June 7 is something of a checkpoint for most races, where the top two vote-getters regardless of political affiliation will advance to the November Election. If you've already received your ballot, you might have noticed that the office of U.S. Senate is on your ballot twice.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO