ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police Officer wins non-uniformed officer of the year award

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the 47th annual South Eastern Colorado Law Enforcement Awards, Sergeant Franklyn Ortega of the...

krdo.com

Comments / 4

Related
KXRM

Investigations underway for a shooting at Kum & Go in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) was called to a shooting in front of Kum & Go located at 8050 Fountain Mesa Road at 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a hospital by the Fountain Fire Department. […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Coroner's Office are on scene of a death investigation on the Bear Creek Trail next to the Walmart on 8th Street. CSPD said they received reports of a body just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The KRDO crew on scene reports that The post Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Shooting in Rampart Park being investigated as possible homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Rampart Park to investigate a shooting, Saturday night. At 10:30 p.m. officers arrived on scene and found a dead woman in Rampart Park located on 8270 Lexington Drive. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. As […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was hit by gunfire after people in two separate vehicles started shooting at each other near a Fountain gas station. Police responded to the corner of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Road around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired outside the Kum & Go and found a man who’d been shot in the leg.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

No Charges Filed Against Parents Of 3-Year-Old Colorado Boy Who Fatally Shot Self With Gun

DENVER (CBS4) – The parents of a 3-year-old who fatally shot himself will not face criminal prosecution, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. A spokesperson from the DA’s Office said there was insufficient evidence in the case to result in a successful prosecution. “It is our duty to only take those cases that we feel could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Maro Casparian told CBS4, “and this is one of those cases” that could not be. (credit: DPD) Manuel Lopez, 34, and Celina Duran, 39, were informed of the decision Thursday. They both had been arrested by police on felony Child Abuse Causing...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Krdo#The Pueblo Union Depot
KXRM

May 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.  Christina Alire, 25, is a Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’01” and 140 pounds. Alire has warrants for: Parole Violation which includes Assault x2 and Intimidation of Witness/Victim Aggravated Robbery: Possession of a Real/Simulated Weapon, […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

‘John Doe’ No More: Suspect Who Sheriff’s Office Thought Was Completely Non-Verbal Identified

(CBS4) – A suspect in a trespassing case who officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office thought was completely non-verbal turned out not to be so, and now he has been identified. His name is Collin Sportell, he’s from Michigan and he is 22. Collin Sportell (credit: Jefferson County) “This was not a special needs situation, but rather someone who chose silence as a way to circumvent compliance with the booking process,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a tweet on Friday morning. Sportell was arrested in Golden on Tuesday after allegedly entering a residence illegally. He had no identification on him, didn’t have a match to any fingerprints in the law enforcement database and matched no descriptions in missing persons reports. The sheriff’s office held him in custody on charges of criminal trespass and obstructing an officer. He became known to the office and courts only as “John Doe” and officials shared his mugshot in hopes that someone would identify him. That ended up happening quickly. The sheriff’s office thanked the public for helping them out and say Sportell will now be released on a summons for second degree trespass.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

DNA Testing Identifies Remains Found In Colorado In 1994 As Susan Hoppes

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman whose remains were found in the Colorado high county has been known simply as “Windy Point Jane Doe” for almost 30 years. Now she has a name. Susan Hoppes. A photo of Susan Hoppes provided to authorities when she was reported missing in 1993. (credit: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office) Forensic analysts with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were recently able to match Hoppes’s DNA and dental records to those provided by family members when she disappeared, according to a press release written by Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard. Hoppes was reported missing August 9, 1993, from Pierce...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Northbound I-25 back open north of Pueblo following law enforcement activity

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (12:18 p.m.): The interstate is now back open. PREVIOUS (5/14, 12:05 p.m.): Northbound I-25 is closed north of Pueblo due to law enforcement activity. The closure is between exits 104-106 (Eden and Porter Draw). CDOT tweeted the closure just before noon Saturday. A spokesperson...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help CSPD locate attempted robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an attempted robbery, May 11. Just before 9 p.m., multiple CSPD officers responded to a restaurant located near the intersection of South 21st St. and Wheeler Ave. to investigate an attempted robbery. According to CSPD, the suspect approached the drive […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy