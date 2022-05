RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) is getting more than $20 million for fire research here in the Silver State. The announcement first came down on Monday from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who is working to expand the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) grant program -- where the money is coming from.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO