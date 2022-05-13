ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VT expert breaks down Virginia's data privacy law

By Colleen Guerry
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In March 2021, former Gov. Ralph Northam signed the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act into law, making Virginia the second state in the nation to take this action.

However, this data privacy law does not take effect until January 2023, and it doesn’t apply to all companies.

Irene Leech, assistant professor of consumer studies with Virginia Tech, joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney and Hazelmarie Anderson on “WFXR News at Noon” to break down the basics of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act.

