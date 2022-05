Georgia’s primary is less than two weeks away and the Republican campaign is getting heated, including the on-going false claims of a stolen election in 2020. Plus, we look at the hot housing market in metro Atlanta and how investors are playing a role in spiking prices. And we hear from people dealing with past hurricane damage as a new storm season begins. Also, another multi-billion dollar electric vehicle plant could be coming to Georgia and how the legacy of Black women leaders is being instilled to the next generation.

