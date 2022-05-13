ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This tiny, deceptively simple storage solution makes storing your knickknacks and coins fun!

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often devote a lot of space and attention to desk organizers, drawers, containers, and whatnot for some of the biggest sources of clutter in our lives. We have cases for pencils and pens, trays for paper, bins for magazines, and even drawers for watches, phones, and keys. These are, of...

www.yankodesign.com

yankodesign.com

Oasis lets you grow and store vegetables in your home, creating a beautiful indoor garden

One of the things that helped people cope with the pandemic for the past couple of years is gardening or at the very least, taking care of green things. It has helped people to destress and take care of their mental health. But not all homes are built to have gardens, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run your own mini farm where you are. This concept for a hydroponic smart farm is something that can fit in whatever space you may be staying in.
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 modular furniture designs that are perfect for micro-homes

The majority of us live in modern and urban homes, one distinguishing factor of such homes is that we have sufficient space, but (sadly) not an abundance of it. Hence space-saving becomes an important practice we need to follow. In such scenarios, modular furniture designs can come to our rescue! They are the space-saving solutions our modern millennial homes require. Furniture designs that cater to a number of our needs, while saving space, and also managing to be customized according to our requirements, can create an open and well-distributed home. And since we find ourselves in our homes more and more these days, it’s extremely critical to have a space wherein we can breathe, move around freely, and feel comfortable in. Here are a collection of modular furniture designs that promise to help you utilize your living space as efficiently and effectively as possible!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 fun and functional products that are must-haves for your pets

I’m pretty sure our pets are enjoying this pandemic way more than us, I mean they get to have their hoomans all to themselves almost all the time! And as much as I love spending time with my own cats, I’m honestly running out of ways to keep them entertained and prevent them from knocking down an item or two in my home, out of sheer boredom. If you’re pretty much in the same precarious situation as me, then this collection of pet products promises to come to your rescue! From a drying chamber for cats to a unibody dog house made using hot press machines – these product designs will take good care of your pet, and keep them active and content! You can take a little breather, while they wrestle around with these newfound fun products!
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
yankodesign.com

Futuristic Footwear that are the ultimate culmination of fashion and ergonomics

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to Layer’s modular sustainable sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Stunning BMW R nineT custom with a curved aluminum body looks like something out of an alternate reality

Designed to look like the kind of motorcycle Robocop could ride, this custom BMR R nineT comes with a bespoke hand-crafted curved metal fairing. This majestic curvilinear beauty is courtesy of Wayne Buys, better known by his internet moniker FabMan Creations. Wayne, who works out of his home and garage in South Africa, designed this piece for a client who commissioned the project and even supplied him with an R nineT to work with. The final build, which he refers to as ‘Storm’ takes inspiration from the aerodynamic forms seen on aircrafts. While the Storm can’t fly like its inspiration, it evokes a feeling of weightlessness in whoever rides it, thanks to its form that slices through the air the way an airplane would. The custom R nineT even sports two massive air scoops on its base that keep the motorcycle’s boxer engine cool and breezy.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This funky retro-futuristic computer is actually a laptop in disguise

You can actually use this rather fancy computer that looks like a TV prop, but whether it’s usable is a different question entirely. We’ve seen a lot of makers, tinkerers, engineers, and even designers take a stab at making their own personal computers, with an emphasis on “personal.” Thanks to the availability of off-the-shelf parts for computers and the ubiquity of 3D printing, it has become easier but still not trivial to bring some of those dream designs and visions to life. Many of the DIY computer projects we’ve seen, while admirable, often fall short of looking ready for use or having enough power to actually be useful. That is what sets this “Mainboard Terminal” apart from the crowd for not only looking quite striking but also for having the literal guts of a modern laptop.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

This Titanium EDC Folding Knife has a uniquely cyberpunk aesthetic that we just can’t ignore

Looking like a prop from a sci-fi movie, the Grouper utility knife comes with a stunning design featuring a titanium construction, a parallel-linkage opening mechanism with ball-bearing pivots, and should you choose, an absolutely breathtaking rainbow finish. The knife, which measures a mere 4.3 inches (110mm) when closed, comes with a carabiner clip on one end, and a tungsten carbide glass-breaker on the other end. Open it out, and the now 6.2-inch-long knife reveals its TAJIMA V-REX II blade on the inside, perfect for opening boxes, slicing envelopes, or doing more rogue cyberpunk-worthy stuff like slicing wires and cutting seatbelts.
CHINA
yankodesign.com

Sleek kitchen appliances to help you prepare your morning beverage of choice with ease

I don’t know about you, but my morning cup of coffee is extremely essential for a happy and positive start to my day! Once, I’m done chugging down my morning caffeine, I’m ready to take over the world. I’m sure that’s the case for most of us, although our preferences may differ, some may crave tea, while others may crave coffee. However, brewing coffee or tea is an intimate and intricate process by itself, and a few handy products are always needed to peacefully create and enjoy our beverage of choice. So, we’ve curated a collection of product designs including unique coffee machines and innovative tea makers to make your morning tea/coffee routine just a little bit more enjoyable!
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Platypus Coffee Machine ready to cheer you up every morning

This coffee machine concept will probably remind you of Perry the Platypus. Perry who? He’s the fictional platypus from the animated series ‘Phineas and Ferb.’ The younger generation may be quick to identify the character but don’t fret if you don’t recognize him; perhaps after having a cup of coffee, you will remember.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This portable speaker lamp tries to create a mellow mood wherever you go

At a time when lights and sounds have become sources of distraction and overwhelm, this mood lamp and speaker in one sets the tone for a more peaceful atmosphere. There is no shortage of smart speakers and smart lamps in the market today. You might even see a few that combine both functions in one body. This fusion of technologies to create a single multi-functional product can help save up on space and money, but sometimes the combination creates disharmony instead. Our senses are already inundated by the sights and sounds of modern life, including those coming from these smart appliances. Fortunately, there are designers and products that were made to go against the trend, like this beautiful Nordic-inspired lamp and speaker combo that tries to spread feelings of calm and peace instead.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Fauld Chair transforms into a longer chair in a second

What makes a good chair design? That is the perennial question among furniture designers. There is no one ultimate answer, but we look at a few things like the height, materials, structure, and the story behind the design. The Fauld Chair is a unique space-saving creation of Andy Gilles. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Our top 10 winning designs from the 2022 A’ Design Award and Competition

It’s celebration time – well, aside from Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo, it’s also that time of the year that the A’ Design Award and Competition reveal their yearly winners! Spanning literally a hundred categories, the A’ Design Awards look at creating a holistic list of the best designs internationally, across all disciplines. Held annually, the A’ Design Award and Competition is like the Yellow Pages of good design, and you can be a part of it too by participating!
DESIGN

