Adult Dungeons & Dragons Club (Mockingbird Branch)

The previously-leaked skirmish wargame Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught has been confirmed during D&D Direct, and the 1v1 experience is set to launch later in 2022. Developed by WizKids (the team behind numerous D&D miniatures), Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught brings one of the best tabletop RPGs into territory usually occupied by the likes of Warhammer Underworlds: Harrowdeep or Warcry: Red Harvest. Casting players as a member of the Forgotten Realm's best-known factions, you'll dungeon-delve in search of treasure whilst battling classic monsters such as trolls. It comes with 21 pre-painted models featuring two organisations (the secretive Harpers and power-hungry Zhentarim) and a horde of creatures. This includes a massive black dragon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO